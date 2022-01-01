Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gilles VAUGIER
Ajouter
Gilles VAUGIER
MONTAGNY
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Montagny
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LA VIE CLAIRE
- Responsable Logistique
MONTAGNY
2014 - maintenant
LA VIE CLAIRE
- Responsable d'entrepot
MONTAGNY
2008 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Jean Claude Aubry
Bourgoin Jallieu
1984 - 1987
Réseau
Bruno GALLAND
Cathy SIMON
Charles RAYMOND
Chloe OUBRIER
Isabelle NOLA
Jules BRAUN
Quentin ROBERT
Stéphane VINSON
Stéphanie RIGAUD