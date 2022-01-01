Retail
Gilles VIGUIER
Gilles VIGUIER
LE MANS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Santé au travail 72
- Médecin du travail
2002 - maintenant
Formations
Facutlé De Médecine De Besançon (Besancon)
Besancon
1972 - maintenant
diu ostéopahtie tours 2001/ autorisation d'exercer la médecine du travail octobre 2003/ diu toxicologie industrielle angers 2005/ diu ergonomie angers 2011
médecin - Lecteur de la revue prescrire, abonné au dmt
Réseau
Anne MASSONNET
Catherine CHATELET
Elodie BRIANÇON
Isabelle CARDINALE
Laurent JUBIN
Monique DUGOURD
Nadia LORBER
Société MEDIAPREV
William DANGERON