Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gilliane DESICY
Ajouter
Gilliane DESICY
GAGNY
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Gagny
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BK HR
- Consultante SIRH
2011 - maintenant
Société de Prestation
CEGEDIM SRH
- CONSULTANTE SIRH
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - 2011
LOGI-RH
- CONSULTANTE SIRH
2004 - 2006
LOGI-RH
- TECHNICIENNE DE MAINTENANCE
2001 - 2004
Formations
HEIG BTS IG (Lognes)
Lognes
2000 - 2002
Informatique de gestion option développement
Lycée Francoise Cabrini
Noisy Le Grand
1995 - 1999
Bep et Bac Pro Secrétariat