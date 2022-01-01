Menu

Gilliane DESICY

GAGNY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Gagny

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BK HR - Consultante SIRH

    2011 - maintenant Société de Prestation

  • CEGEDIM SRH - CONSULTANTE SIRH

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2011

  • LOGI-RH - CONSULTANTE SIRH

    2004 - 2006

  • LOGI-RH - TECHNICIENNE DE MAINTENANCE

    2001 - 2004

Formations

  • HEIG BTS IG (Lognes)

    Lognes 2000 - 2002 Informatique de gestion option développement

  • Lycée Francoise Cabrini

    Noisy Le Grand 1995 - 1999 Bep et Bac Pro Secrétariat