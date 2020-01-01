Grégory BACH

SUMMARY:
Program Management leader for key strategic products on complete life cycle, from early definition to aftermarket phase, with both technical & business skills
18 years customer oriented international work experience in both North America & Europe
Ability to lead large-scale complex projects involving overall directorates coordination: Engineering (systems, aerostructure, completion), Purchasing, Quality, Testing, Production, Certification, Support, IT, Facility, HR, Finance (500 to 1000 direct stakeholders/billions of euros range)
Strong pragmatic problem solving/decision making & change management capabilities, with high perseverance & positive human attitude, targeting win/win results
Direct synthetic reporting up to the Executive Board
Rated as exceptional performer by Pratt & Whitney Canada
Executive MBA (part-time) graduate with focus on Marketing, Business Strategy & New Product Development
Sciences Po Executive Education (part-time) graduate with focus on Defence strategic challenges & industry management
LANGUAGE SKILLS:
French: Mother tongue
English: Fluent FIRST, TOEIC, TOEFL, GMAT, BRIGHT (Advanced level)
Spanish: School level
Chinese Mandarin: Beginner
OTHER ACTIVITES:
Private Pilot, Canada - 2006
Flight Test Engineer FAA Physiological Training, Andrews Air Force Base, U.S.A - 2005
Volunteer for "Le bon Dieu dans la rue" association, Montréal, Canada - 2003 to 2004
Vice-President of the Engineering school students association, France - 2000 to 2001
Sports: ski, rugby, sailing
Mes compétences :
Support Clients
Gestion de projets
Nouveau produit
Aéronautique
Marketing
Résolution de problèmes
Gestion des fournisseurs
Strategie
MBA
Master of Business Administration
Anglais avancé
Propulsion
Aerospace
Aeronautics
Motoriste
Ventes