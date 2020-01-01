Menu

Grégory BACH

Saint-Cloud

En résumé

SUMMARY:

Program Management leader for key strategic products on complete life cycle, from early definition to aftermarket phase, with both technical & business skills
18 years customer oriented international work experience in both North America & Europe
Ability to lead large-scale complex projects involving overall directorates coordination: Engineering (systems, aerostructure, completion), Purchasing, Quality, Testing, Production, Certification, Support, IT, Facility, HR, Finance (500 to 1000 direct stakeholders/billions of euros range)
Strong pragmatic problem solving/decision making & change management capabilities, with high perseverance & positive human attitude, targeting win/win results
Direct synthetic reporting up to the Executive Board
Rated as exceptional performer by Pratt & Whitney Canada
Executive MBA (part-time) graduate with focus on Marketing, Business Strategy & New Product Development
Sciences Po Executive Education (part-time) graduate with focus on Defence strategic challenges & industry management


LANGUAGE SKILLS:

French: Mother tongue
English: Fluent FIRST, TOEIC, TOEFL, GMAT, BRIGHT (Advanced level)
Spanish: School level
Chinese Mandarin: Beginner


OTHER ACTIVITES:

Private Pilot, Canada - 2006
Flight Test Engineer FAA Physiological Training, Andrews Air Force Base, U.S.A - 2005
Volunteer for "Le bon Dieu dans la rue" association, Montréal, Canada - 2003 to 2004
Vice-President of the Engineering school students association, France - 2000 to 2001
Sports: ski, rugby, sailing

Mes compétences :
Support Clients
Gestion de projets
Nouveau produit
Aéronautique
Marketing
Résolution de problèmes
Gestion des fournisseurs
Strategie
MBA
Master of Business Administration
Anglais avancé
Propulsion
Aerospace
Aeronautics
Motoriste
Ventes

Entreprises

  • Dassault Aviation - Deputy Head of Civil Aircraft Program Management

    Saint-Cloud 2019 - maintenant  Coordinate overall major Dassault Falcon civil business aircraft program teams activities and collaboration (500 to 1000 direct stakeholders range)
     Act as focal point for all directorates: Engineering (systems, aerostructure, completion), Purchasing, Quality, Testing, Production, Certification, Support, IT, Facility, HR
     Demonstrate strong pragmatic problem solving/decision making and change management capabilities, with high perseverance and positive human attitude, targeting win/win results
     Report directly to Dassault Program Director and Head of Engineering, on request to Executive Board

  • Dassault Aviation - Military EuroDrone Program Sales & Contract Manager

    Saint-Cloud 2016 - 2019  Managed overall commercial aspects of the European MALE RPAS military drone (EuroDrone) cooperative program, in partnership with Airbus Defence & Space and Leonardo (ex-Finmeccanica): definition (feasibility) phase preparation and execution, development, production and in service phases preparation
     Led key strategic negotiations on complete program life cycle scope (up to billions of euros range) at all levels: from German, French, Italian and Spanish Air Forces and Ministries of Defence requirements through OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation), down to Industrial Co-contractors collective and individual design-to-cost make or buy contributions
     Also managed sales of national and cooperative military projects for Rafale aircraft and FCAS combat drone (UCAV)
     Reported to Dassault Executive Board

  • Dassault Aviation (Paris) - Global Powerplant Systems Improvement Manager

    Saint-Cloud 2014 - 2016 Led all Dassault civil and military aircrafts powerplant systems (propulsion engines, nacelles, auxiliary power units, starters) knowledge and improvement management from aftermarket to preliminary design phase

  • Dassault Aviation - Civil & Military New & In-Service Engine Programs Integration Leader

    Saint-Cloud 2007 - 2016 Production & Customer Support
     Led analysis and corrective actions of major auxiliary power unit failure events on all Dassault Falcon civil business aircrafts fleet (F7X, F2000, F900, F50, F20) both in production and in service: more than 2000 aircrafts, 1000 customers, 80 countries
     Managed major international suppliers
     Reported directly to Dassault Programs Directors

    Program Management
     Drove auxiliary power unit and propulsion engine programs respectively for new Dassault Falcon 5X/6X and 8X civil aircrafts and nEUROn military drone (UCAV)
     Coordinated global teams to ensure on-time program delivery, performance and cost management. Each program involved more than 100 internal and external direct stakeholders

    Feasibility Study
     Prepared and wrote the specifications of the auxiliary power unit and of other aircraft systems dedicated to the new Dassault Falcon 5X/6X aircrafts, in close cooperation with the other company teams
     Led call for bids, contract negotiation and final supplier selection

  • Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) - Airbus A380 APU Operability & Benches/Ground/Flight Test Leader

    2004 - 2007 Test, Validation & Customer Support
     Coordinated as the direct P&WC interface all benches, ground and flight testing of the Airbus A380 aircraft auxiliary power unit at customers’ and suppliers’ plants (Airbus Toulouse in France, National Research Council Aerospace Research Institute of Ottawa in Canada, Hamilton Sundstrand San Diego in the U.S.A, Airbus Hamburg in Germany, P&WC Toronto in Canada, P&WC Montréal in Canada), managing international cross-functional teams
     Reported directly to P&WC top executive management
     Achieved to reduce P&WC test and validation cost (50K$/day range) for Airbus A380 program by 20%

    Program Management
     Managed systems and S/W requirements and developed the FADEC control system which allows the monitoring and regulation of engine parameters, thus reducing the pilot workload and ensuring an optimal engine performance efficiency, for aircrafts (Airbus A380, Dassault Falcon 7X, ...) and helicopters (Eurocopter EC135, ...) programs

    Supply Chain & Quality (part-time mission requested by P&WC Vice-President)
     Supported global supply chain and quality performance improvement on Very Light Jets engines series to reach unprecedented high production delivery rate (x6)

  • Thales Avionics Canada - Bombardier Aircrafts Electric Flight Controls Systems Engineer

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2004 CAD, Simulation & Test: Designed and tested electro-hydraulic actuator technology dedicated to electric flight controls for Bombardier aircrafts

  • Schneider Electric - Service Engineer (Internship)

    Rueil Malmaison 2000 - 2000 Maintenance: Managed all maintenance preventive and corrective actions on factory and offices

  • Schneider Electric - Computer-Aided Electromechanical Design Engineer (Internship)

    Rueil Malmaison 1998 - 1998 CAD & Simulation: Simulated by finite element method electromechanical device subsets dedicated to low voltage industrial products for motor starter applications (Ultima / TesysU project)

Formations