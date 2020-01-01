Grégory BACH

SUMMARY:



Program Management leader for key strategic products on complete life cycle, from early definition to aftermarket phase, with both technical & business skills

18 years customer oriented international work experience in both North America & Europe

Ability to lead large-scale complex projects involving overall directorates coordination: Engineering (systems, aerostructure, completion), Purchasing, Quality, Testing, Production, Certification, Support, IT, Facility, HR, Finance (500 to 1000 direct stakeholders/billions of euros range)

Strong pragmatic problem solving/decision making & change management capabilities, with high perseverance & positive human attitude, targeting win/win results

Direct synthetic reporting up to the Executive Board

Rated as exceptional performer by Pratt & Whitney Canada

Executive MBA (part-time) graduate with focus on Marketing, Business Strategy & New Product Development

Sciences Po Executive Education (part-time) graduate with focus on Defence strategic challenges & industry management





LANGUAGE SKILLS:



French: Mother tongue

English: Fluent FIRST, TOEIC, TOEFL, GMAT, BRIGHT (Advanced level)

Spanish: School level

Chinese Mandarin: Beginner





OTHER ACTIVITES:



Private Pilot, Canada - 2006

Flight Test Engineer FAA Physiological Training, Andrews Air Force Base, U.S.A - 2005

Volunteer for "Le bon Dieu dans la rue" association, Montréal, Canada - 2003 to 2004

Vice-President of the Engineering school students association, France - 2000 to 2001

Sports: ski, rugby, sailing



Mes compétences :

Support Clients

Gestion de projets

Nouveau produit

Aéronautique

Marketing

Résolution de problèmes

Gestion des fournisseurs

Strategie

MBA

Master of Business Administration

Anglais avancé

Propulsion

Aerospace

Aeronautics

Motoriste

Ventes