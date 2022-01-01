Menu

Grégory CRESPIN

Saint-Herblain

Entreprises

  • ENI Ecole Informatique - Jury Bac + 4 Concepteur Informatique

    Saint-Herblain 2015 - maintenant Intervient 3 à 4 fois par an

  • EUROGROUP CONSULTING - Responsable Développements IT

    Puteaux Cedex 2015 - maintenant

  • Groupe Sterenn - Chef de projet e-commerce / Responsable projets Web

    2011 - 2015

  • Wolseley France - Chef de projet e-commerce / Responsable pôle Web

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2011

  • Infotel - Chef de projet NTIC

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2004 - 2006

  • Equalys - Responsable pôle développement - co-créateur

    2001 - 2004

  • Antalis Informatique Services - Responsable pôle développement

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • IUP De Vannes GIS (Vannes)

    Vannes 1995 - 1998 Ingénieur-maître en informatique et statistique

  • IUT De Lorient GTE

    Lorient 1993 - 1995 DUT Génie thermique et énergie

