Grégory CRESPIN

-
ENI Ecole Informatique
- Jury Bac + 4 Concepteur Informatique
Saint-Herblain
2015 - maintenant
Intervient 3 à 4 fois par an
-
EUROGROUP CONSULTING
- Responsable Développements IT
Puteaux Cedex
2015 - maintenant
-
Groupe Sterenn
- Chef de projet e-commerce / Responsable projets Web
2011 - 2015
-
Wolseley France
- Chef de projet e-commerce / Responsable pôle Web
Courbevoie
2006 - 2011
-
Infotel
- Chef de projet NTIC
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2004 - 2006
-
Equalys
- Responsable pôle développement - co-créateur
2001 - 2004
-
Antalis Informatique Services
- Responsable pôle développement
1999 - 2001