Grégory PICARD
Grégory PICARD
SAINT GREGOIRE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Chimie
Biochimie
Biologie
Biologie moléculaire
Biotechnologies
NGS
Entreprises
ITGA
- Analyste
SAINT GREGOIRE
2014 - maintenant
BioMérieux
- Technicien
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2013 - 2013
Formations
IPROB
2012 - 2013
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Lyon
2011 - 2012
Master 2 recherche biochimie structurale et fonctionnelle
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2010 - 2011
Master 1 biochimie
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 (UCBL) (Villeurbanne)
Villeurbanne
2006 - 2010
Licence sciences technologies et santé
Réseau
Choua YA
David DUGOUDRON
Emmanuelle SANTIAGO-ALLEXANT
Estelle ENRIQUEZ
Florence DUFOUR-FERRARA
Frederic VIART
Laurie LAGRANGE
