Guilhem MOLLES

CLERMONT-L'HÉRAULT

En résumé

➔ SHORT SUMMARY
I'm Guilhem Molles & I move mountains.
Nothing's impossible for me.
Welcome on my Viadeo page.

➔ LONG SUMMARY

Thank you to visit my profile. Enjoy this page. Connect to me directly if you want, as you won’t regret it.
The reason I am here since 4 years is to reconnect with friends, classmates, group and social circle members, old and current colleagues. I’m always excited to connect with interesting professionals from various fields, from many diverse industries and geographic locations. I love to learn, every day. I’m very curious also.
Here, I can find many answers for my daily challenges. Both in my work, and also for my many parallel activities.
I hope you have a wonderful day.
Be inventive.

@ : guilhem.molles@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Modflow
AutoCad
ArcGis
Prosim
ArchiCad
Photoshop
SolidWorks
Déchets
Géomatique
Hydraulique
Cartographie
Hydrogéologie
Sig
Environnement
Géologie
Géophysique
Eau
Méthanisation
Filtration membranaire

Entreprises

  • NEREUS - Ingénieur Procédés - Gestion de projet

    2014 - maintenant With an managerial position since the beginning of Nereus, as engineer, I’m in charge of the design, sizing, consultations, construction supervision and commissioning of the industrial unit for water extraction.
    The first installation for water extraction from digestate of a biogas plant requested about 7 months in Germany for the commissioning.
    After more than a year of tests, brainwork and modelling, the current mobile installation for water extraction from manure is now in operation.
    For the first unit of industrial laundry wastewater recycling, I was in charge of the CAD, design, commercial consultations and construction supervision. This wonderful low consumption solution is an unique reference which opens the doors of a big new market.
    Then, Nereus constantly tries to develop private/institutional partnership in France/Europe. Because we are looking for possibilities to Pilot & Commercialize innovative solutions, always sustainable systems to take care of the environment !

  • Nerovia - Ingénieur procédés technico commercial

    2012 - 2013 Test on digestate and manure (cracking, fractioning) with two different pilots (small & medium scale). Several equipment of pre-treatment, grinding, mixing and about 30 membranes of filtration (all kind of material, pore size, …). On site - Be-Ne-Lux – Germany.
    Test on struvite & MAP recovery (N,P,K extraction as a mineral solid crystal) from wastewater and manure. We try to find experimentally the best conditions of precipitation.
    Design and conception of a wastewater recycling unit for some hotel.

  • BRGM - Chargé d'études : Hydrogéologue

    Orléans 2011 - 2011 Among a team of specialists who are each recognized for their respective competencies in the world of geology and hydrogeology, I had to write a report about "geo-hydrogeological characterization of an aquifer (Molasses - Miocène) and its functioning operation". While respecting the very narrow BRGM specifications.

    That means : Geological sections, logs, field investigations, diagraphies, creation of georeferenced maps (ArcGis), calculations and modeling of groundwater flow.

  • Syndicat des Eaux de la Vallée de l'Hérault - Chargé d'études : hydraulique

    2010 - 2010 Alongside the highly experienced territorial state engineer , I learned classical and fundamental methods of urban engineering, including:
    • Urban water calculations, pre-dimensioning of public works.
    • Hydrogeological study of alluvial aquifer remediation contaminated by pesticides.

    I thank him very much because I had the opportunity to learn methods which are no longer taught anymore.

