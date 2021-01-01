Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume BRY
Ajouter
Guillaume BRY
KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER
EDF
KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EDF
- KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER
Commercial | LILLE
2020 - maintenant
Technetics Group France / ex -GARLOCK France
- Responsable de région
Commercial | Paris
2008 - 2020
Responsable développent commercial
Business développements spécialiste
Spot informatique
- Responsable commercial
Commercial | dunkerque
1998 - 2008
Responsable de point de vente
Formations
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin
Calais
1996 - 1998
Technico-Commercial
Lycée EPID
Dunkerque
1991 - 1996
Electrotechnique
Réseau
David LOMBARD
Eliane VOCANSON
Etienne BOYER
Frédéric BEAL
Myriam CHEVILLARD
Nathalie GAUDET
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Sandrine OLLIVIER
Thierry MISSONNIER
Xavier BOUDENS