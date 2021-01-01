Menu

Guillaume CHARON

NANTES

En résumé

Plus de 12 années d'expérience dans les domaines suivants :
- Applications GPS temps réel
- Réseaux géodésiques,
- Topographie
- Bathymétrie, acoustique sous marine
- Points de calage au sol pour des missions de Lidar terrestre et bathymétrique

Suivi et encadrement de projets France et international. En contact avec le client afin de satisfaire pleinement sa demande et ses besoins.

A Highly experience Land Surveyor with over 12 years of experience in managing all land surveying activities, geodetic network, lidar activities, bathymetric survey and staffing; responsible for ensuring best practices are followed and quality assurance goals are obtained; as well as participate in development of best practices as related to land surveying.
Specialties

GPS RTK / Geodetic network, land survey
Bathymetric survey, special ground survey works, bathymetric Lidar and field Lidar campaigns

Poject manager for field operation even lidar mission in France and abroad. In direct relation with the client in order to satisfy perfectly his demand and needs.

Mes compétences :
Géodésie
Topographie

Entreprises

  • Topographie - Cadre

    2003 - maintenant

Formations

  • Universidad Politecnica De Valencia- UPV (Valencia)

    Valencia 2002 - 2003 topografia / geodesia

  • ENSAIS INSA (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1999 - 2002 Ingénieur

  • Lycée Dorian

    Paris 1997 - 1999 BTS

  • Lycée Turgot PTSI

    Limoges 1996 - 1997

