Guillaume CHARON

Plus de 12 années d'expérience dans les domaines suivants :

- Applications GPS temps réel

- Réseaux géodésiques,

- Topographie

- Bathymétrie, acoustique sous marine

- Points de calage au sol pour des missions de Lidar terrestre et bathymétrique



Suivi et encadrement de projets France et international. En contact avec le client afin de satisfaire pleinement sa demande et ses besoins.



A Highly experience Land Surveyor with over 12 years of experience in managing all land surveying activities, geodetic network, lidar activities, bathymetric survey and staffing; responsible for ensuring best practices are followed and quality assurance goals are obtained; as well as participate in development of best practices as related to land surveying.

Specialties



GPS RTK / Geodetic network, land survey

Bathymetric survey, special ground survey works, bathymetric Lidar and field Lidar campaigns



Poject manager for field operation even lidar mission in France and abroad. In direct relation with the client in order to satisfy perfectly his demand and needs.



Mes compétences :

Géodésie

Topographie