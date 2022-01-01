Menu

Guillaume D'ESNEVAL

GENEVE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Administration
Conseil
Corporate finance
Finance
Financial Planning
Fusions et acquisitions
Mergers and Acquisitions
Planification
Planification financière
Planning
Stratégie
Strategy

Entreprises

  • 1788 Capital Trust - Managing Partner

    2013 - maintenant 1788 Capital Trust is a privately owned Wealth Management Company based in Geneva, dedicated to Ultra High Net Worth Individuals.

    The company offers best-in-class Asset Management, Wealth Planning and Multi-family Office services to its clients, with a worldwide coverage.

    1788 Capital Trust ensures its clients a sophisticated and high performance investment approach, with a philosophy relying on five core values : capital preservation, absolute return, open-architecture, privacy and outstanding client service.

  • SCDM - BOUYGUES - Director

    2006 - 2013 Director within the personal holding of the Bouygues Family during 8 years.

    Key responsibilities covered :
    - Corporate finance
    - Investments/Divestments, M&A
    - Private Equity fund management
    - Financial analysis
    - Valuations
    - Credit rating
    - Development of new Ventures

    Key assets / businesses of the Holding : Media, Telecoms, Civil Engineering, Energy, Transportation, Vineyards, Private Equity, Real Estate, Funds...

  • One2Team - Business Development

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2003 - 2005 Start-up experience (softwares -Internet based)
    Member of the executive team of the company.
    Strategy, Sales and Marketing development, Partnerships development

  • Bossard - Gemini Consulting (now CapGemini) - Managing Consultant

    1997 - 2003 6 years
    Strategy and Management Consulting
    Projects in Europe and in the US for large industry and service clients

Formations

  • London Business School (Londres)

    Londres 2006 - 2007 3 M Executive Corporate Finance Programme

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 1992 - 1995 Finance

