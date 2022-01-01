Guillaume D'ESNEVAL

Mes compétences :
Administration
Conseil
Corporate finance
Finance
Financial Planning
Fusions et acquisitions
Mergers and Acquisitions
Planification
Planification financière
Planning
Stratégie
Strategy
Entreprises
1788 Capital Trust
- Managing Partner
2013 - maintenant1788 Capital Trust is a privately owned Wealth Management Company based in Geneva, dedicated to Ultra High Net Worth Individuals.
The company offers best-in-class Asset Management, Wealth Planning and Multi-family Office services to its clients, with a worldwide coverage.
1788 Capital Trust ensures its clients a sophisticated and high performance investment approach, with a philosophy relying on five core values : capital preservation, absolute return, open-architecture, privacy and outstanding client service.
SCDM - BOUYGUES
- Director
2006 - 2013Director within the personal holding of the Bouygues Family during 8 years.
Key responsibilities covered :
- Corporate finance
- Investments/Divestments, M&A
- Private Equity fund management
- Financial analysis
- Valuations
- Credit rating
- Development of new Ventures
Key assets / businesses of the Holding : Media, Telecoms, Civil Engineering, Energy, Transportation, Vineyards, Private Equity, Real Estate, Funds...
One2Team
- Business Development
Neuilly-sur-Seine2003 - 2005Start-up experience (softwares -Internet based)
Member of the executive team of the company.
Strategy, Sales and Marketing development, Partnerships development