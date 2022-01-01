Retail
Guillaume DELOUME
Guillaume DELOUME
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
SPL Euralille
- Chef de projets
2013 - maintenant
SEM Val de Bourgogne
- Chargé d'opérations aménagement et construction
2011 - 2012
Aquitanis
- Chargé d'opération aménagement
2011 - 2011
Formations
Institut D'Aménagement, De Tourisme Et D'Urbanisme (IATU), Bordeaux III
Bordeaux
2007 - 2011
Master 2
Réseau
Agathe LASVAUX
Benjamin MUNIER
Cécile JUDEAUX
Julie NERIN
Laurence NERIN
Lydie MARIN
Marion MAUVOISIN
Marion PALLOT
Paul MERCIER
Pierre TRÉHIN