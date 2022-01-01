Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume DELVART
Ajouter
Guillaume DELVART
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LTPP Célony
- Professeur en design
maintenant
Provence Formation
- Professeur
1992 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Boulle Esaa Ecole Boulle
Paris
1986 - 1992
Menuiserie en sièges et architecture intérieure
Réseau
Anne GAUTROT
Camille PORTALES
Frédéric SERBETO
Marion FERRAN
Nadège MARTEL MAUGENDRE
Sonia PERROT
Thomas COGO
Trente SEPT