Guillaume DENIZART

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Business development
Energie
Vente
Marketing
Communication
Négociation
Management
Développement durable
Entreprises
Groupe Casino
Saint-Étiennemaintenant
Eole Project
- Feasibility study - Business creation
maintenantFeasibility study of a concept of windmills in urban environment
Objectives :
Technical feasability study with the financial aspect
Realization of the scope statement
Cost benefit analysis for each type of customers
Recommendation on the viability of the project
Realization :
Synthesis of current technical patent on windmill(small size)
Realization of the scope statement
Contact with the most of produceurs and distributors of windmill
Negociation with suppliers
Cost benefit analysis for a target customer(budget & amortization)
Sizing windmill type in relation to the wind potential
Recommendation with the financial and technical studies
Capitalization for the project :
Synthesis of the financial potential of the windmill in urban environment
Conclusions on the advantage (buy back law)of the investment in solar power instead of wind power
Technical tools:
Matlab, MAPLE, data base of technical patent of INSA VALOR
Language : french
TOTAL E&P
- Study engineer - Internship end of studies
COURBEVOIEmaintenantMission:
Study concerning the heat insulation’s problems of Xmas Tree in deep sea
Realization:
Bibliography of products being able to carry out an offshore thermal sealing, modelling of the thermal phenomena, process to install the products with ROV and tests on the products and on a model of Xmas Tree
Technical tools:
Matlab
MAPLE
COMSOL Multiphysics Modeling
Office tools
Language:
French
English
Denizart Consulting
- Independent Consultant
2014 - maintenantConsulting and training in purchasing power/natural gas and energy savings for SMEs - SMIs, large companies and public companies: Inventory of energy contracts, proposed procurement strategy / optimization of contracts
Advice and training to energy suppliers / local distribution companies: construction of new offers natural gas and power, implementation of new offers in the billing systems, pricing of new offers, implementation monitoring P&L and sales strategy development
D3E - EBM
- Managing Director
2012 - 2014Set-up the Business Unit Strategy
Realization of the Budget and the Business Plan
Negotiate the supply contract
Follow-up the P&L and set up KPI
Calculation of the cost to sell and cost to serve
Set-up the gross margin rules according to the market segmentation and the variable cost
Follow-up the hedging of the portfolio in power and natural gas
Development of the technical partnership
Manage the contact with the competent authority
D3E - EBM
- Head of sales,marketing and business development
2011 - 2012Set-up the pricing strategy and the pricing offer
Design the commercial contract with the legal department
Set-up and implementation of operating aspect : balancing, storage, etc
Set-up a reporting tool for the client
Set-up the invoice system in power and natural gas
Casino
- Energy Purchaser
Saint-Étienne2010 - 2011Manage the energy purchase on the regulated and deregulated market: 1,5 TWh in power, 200 GWh in natural gas
Definition of purchase strategy, request for quotation, negotiation with energy supplier, risk management, lobbying
Definition of the group’s policy in the way to reduce the energy consumption (manage of the instrumentation project and active control), manage the CEE (buy/sell)
Summit Energy
- Client Energy Manager
2007 - 2010Mission:
Optimization and strategy of energy purchase (electricity power, natural gas, oil & refined products and CO2 allowances)
Realization:
Diagnostic of the current situation
Request for quotation
Definition of purchase strategy
Risk Management
Contract and purchase follow-up
Reporting
Negotiation with energy supplier
Other project realized:
Setting-up of a market review dealing with the evolution of the European energy prices
Natural gas market study
Suppliers market study
Technical development : correlation, quantitative analysis, VaR, Option calculation, Forecasts
Software development (Excel,VBA)