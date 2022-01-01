Menu

Guillaume DENIZART

Saint-Étienne

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Business development
Energie
Vente
Marketing
Communication
Négociation
Management
Développement durable

Entreprises

  • Groupe Casino

    Saint-Étienne maintenant

  • Eole Project - Feasibility study - Business creation

    maintenant Feasibility study of a concept of windmills in urban environment

    Objectives :

    Technical feasability study with the financial aspect
    Realization of the scope statement
    Cost benefit analysis for each type of customers
    Recommendation on the viability of the project

    Realization :

    Synthesis of current technical patent on windmill(small size)
    Realization of the scope statement
    Contact with the most of produceurs and distributors of windmill
    Negociation with suppliers

    Cost benefit analysis for a target customer(budget & amortization)
    Sizing windmill type in relation to the wind potential
    Recommendation with the financial and technical studies

    Capitalization for the project :

    Synthesis of the financial potential of the windmill in urban environment
    Conclusions on the advantage (buy back law)of the investment in solar power instead of wind power


    Technical tools:
    Matlab, MAPLE, data base of technical patent of INSA VALOR

    Language : french

  • TOTAL E&P - Study engineer - Internship end of studies

    COURBEVOIE maintenant Mission:
    Study concerning the heat insulation’s problems of Xmas Tree in deep sea

    Realization:
    Bibliography of products being able to carry out an offshore thermal sealing, modelling of the thermal phenomena, process to install the products with ROV and tests on the products and on a model of Xmas Tree

    Technical tools:
    Matlab
    MAPLE
    COMSOL Multiphysics Modeling
    Office tools

    Language:
    French
    English

  • Denizart Consulting - Independent Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Consulting and training in purchasing power/natural gas and energy savings for SMEs - SMIs, large companies and public companies: Inventory of energy contracts, proposed procurement strategy / optimization of contracts
    Advice and training to energy suppliers / local distribution companies: construction of new offers natural gas and power, implementation of new offers in the billing systems, pricing of new offers, implementation monitoring P&L and sales strategy development

  • D3E - EBM - Managing Director

    2012 - 2014 Set-up the Business Unit Strategy
    Realization of the Budget and the Business Plan
    Negotiate the supply contract
    Follow-up the P&L and set up KPI
    Calculation of the cost to sell and cost to serve
    Set-up the gross margin rules according to the market segmentation and the variable cost
    Follow-up the hedging of the portfolio in power and natural gas
    Development of the technical partnership
    Manage the contact with the competent authority

  • D3E - EBM - Head of sales,marketing and business development

    2011 - 2012 Set-up the pricing strategy and the pricing offer
    Design the commercial contract with the legal department
    Set-up and implementation of operating aspect : balancing, storage, etc
    Set-up a reporting tool for the client
    Set-up the invoice system in power and natural gas

  • Casino - Energy Purchaser

    Saint-Étienne 2010 - 2011 Manage the energy purchase on the regulated and deregulated market: 1,5 TWh in power, 200 GWh in natural gas
    Definition of purchase strategy, request for quotation, negotiation with energy supplier, risk management, lobbying
    Definition of the group’s policy in the way to reduce the energy consumption (manage of the instrumentation project and active control), manage the CEE (buy/sell)

  • Summit Energy - Client Energy Manager

    2007 - 2010 Mission:
    Optimization and strategy of energy purchase (electricity power, natural gas, oil & refined products and CO2 allowances)

    Realization:
    Diagnostic of the current situation
    Request for quotation
    Definition of purchase strategy
    Risk Management
    Contract and purchase follow-up
    Reporting
    Negotiation with energy supplier

    Other project realized:
    Setting-up of a market review dealing with the evolution of the European energy prices
    Natural gas market study
    Suppliers market study
    Technical development : correlation, quantitative analysis, VaR, Option calculation, Forecasts
    Software development (Excel,VBA)


    Technical tools:
    Reuters 3000 Xtra
    Eview
    Office tools

    Language:
    French
    English

Formations

  • Essec Executive SIAI

    Paris La Défense 2009 - 2010 Executive mastère spécialisé : Stratégie et Ingénierie des Affaires Internationales

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 2005 - 2007 Génie Mécanique et Développement

