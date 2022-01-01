Guillaume DÉPRET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Double-graduated with an Art and Design Master Degree (DNSEP) and a Visual Communication Bachelor, I can bring a panoply of graphic and creative skills for your projects, your purposes.
During my studies and professional experiences, I also acquired skills in different domains: stationary and brand design, edition design, poster design, signage, character design (initiation level), web and UI design (initiation with ergonomic and UX sensibility), drawing, packaging design,…
In my work, I use different softwares such as Adobe (Creative Suit and Cloud : InDesign, Illustrator, Photohop, Lightroom, After Effects, Encoder). Moreover, I am currently learning to use Adobe Animate and Adobe XD. I also use Final Cut Pro (7 and X), FontLab (initiation level), Ægisub (subtitle software), and more. My specific knowledge extends to marketing and merchandising (notions), advertising, ergonomic logic, semiology…
During my studies and professional experiences, I acquired and developed my layout and typographic skills: micro typography rules, macro typography rules, typography’s culture and sensibility, notion of character design, duality (and dilemma of expression–lisibility)… I also had the chance to experiment Quark Xpress. I am following graphic and editorial trends and the evolution of the "Affinity" (whose "Publisher") software, and more. I have a passion for book (and magazine) design.
My professional experiences are based on internships and on my own independent activity. As an intern, I’ve worked for a company of frontage conception, the communication section of a town hall near Paris, a multimedia agency and a parisian studio of (two) graphic design(ers). For the past year I’ve worked as a freelancer and had the chance to contribute to a Thales application project and to a bus-circulation signage project for Amiens (french north metropolis).
Mes compétences :
Advertising
Animation Motion Design
Graphic Design
CINEMA 4D
3D
Adobe Photoshop
Concept
Design graphique
Sous-titres
Micro-typographie
Identité visuelle
Storyboard
Édition
Affiches
Sensibiltié et culture graphique
Sensibilité et culture typographique
Direction artistique
Calligraphie
UI Design
Dessin de caractères
Signalétique
Adobe Creative Suite
Pictogramme
Mise en page
Adobe InDesign
Stationnery Design
Adobe Illustrator
Communication visuelle
Adobe After Effects
Logotype Design
Dessin
Dessin vectoriel