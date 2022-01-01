Guillaume DÉPRET

Double-graduated with an Art and Design Master Degree (DNSEP) and a Visual Communication Bachelor, I can bring a panoply of graphic and creative skills for your projects, your purposes.



During my studies and professional experiences, I also acquired skills in different domains: stationary and brand design, edition design, poster design, signage, character design (initiation level), web and UI design (initiation with ergonomic and UX sensibility), drawing, packaging design,…

In my work, I use different softwares such as Adobe (Creative Suit and Cloud : InDesign, Illustrator, Photohop, Lightroom, After Effects, Encoder). Moreover, I am currently learning to use Adobe Animate and Adobe XD. I also use Final Cut Pro (7 and X), FontLab (initiation level), Ægisub (subtitle software), and more. My specific knowledge extends to marketing and merchandising (notions), advertising, ergonomic logic, semiology…





During my studies and professional experiences, I acquired and developed my layout and typographic skills: micro typography rules, macro typography rules, typography’s culture and sensibility, notion of character design, duality (and dilemma of expression–lisibility)… I also had the chance to experiment Quark Xpress. I am following graphic and editorial trends and the evolution of the "Affinity" (whose "Publisher") software, and more. I have a passion for book (and magazine) design.



My professional experiences are based on internships and on my own independent activity. As an intern, I’ve worked for a company of frontage conception, the communication section of a town hall near Paris, a multimedia agency and a parisian studio of (two) graphic design(ers). For the past year I’ve worked as a freelancer and had the chance to contribute to a Thales application project and to a bus-circulation signage project for Amiens (french north metropolis).



Mes compétences :

Advertising

Animation Motion Design

Graphic Design

CINEMA 4D

3D

Adobe Photoshop

Concept

Design graphique

Sous-titres

Micro-typographie

Identité visuelle

Storyboard

Édition

Affiches

Sensibiltié et culture graphique

Sensibilité et culture typographique

Direction artistique

Calligraphie

UI Design

Dessin de caractères

Signalétique

Adobe Creative Suite

Pictogramme

Mise en page

Adobe InDesign

Stationnery Design

Adobe Illustrator

Communication visuelle

Adobe After Effects

Logotype Design

Dessin

Dessin vectoriel