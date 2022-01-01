Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Guillaume DEVIN
BONDY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DARTY
- Responsable rayon
BONDY
maintenant
Formations
ISEFAC BTS MUC
Lille
2006 - 2008
Bts
Bts Muc effectué en alternance chez Darty
Réseau
Sébastien LECAT