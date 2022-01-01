Menu

Guillaume DUBREUIL

LYON

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Ingenieur virtualisation

    2011 - maintenant Mise en place de la solution de virtualisation des centres de services.

Formations

  • Sup'Info (Lyon)

    Lyon 2007 - 2012 Bac +5

