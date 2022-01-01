Retail
Guillaume DUBREUIL
Guillaume DUBREUIL
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCF
- Ingenieur virtualisation
2011 - maintenant
Mise en place de la solution de virtualisation des centres de services.
Formations
Sup'Info (Lyon)
Lyon
2007 - 2012
Bac +5
Réseau
Christophe SIMONAZZI
Florent DOUINE
Lefort JULIEN
Mathieu AUBERT
Sandra BOUVIER