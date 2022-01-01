Guillaume DUBUS

Private Career Training Institutions Agency
- Accounting Assistant
2011 - 2012•AR, invoicing, cheques on hold management, cheques deposit preparation
•Month end and fiscal year end accounting
•AP, control and record of purchases, payment selection and processing
•Audit of the purchasing function
•Payroll and Government reporting related to payroll
•Created a financial statement analyzing tool to evaluate Institutions financial viability
Sweet UP!
- Financial management
2010 - maintenantAttentive creative people to better answer your needs.
Sweet UP!, studio of graphic creation, offers its know-how in corporate identity development, visual communication, print, web, photography, translation, ...
To accompany and satisfy every customer in their projects, Sweet UP! is organized around two centers:
-The "Corporate" center (company communication, institutional projects, ...) and
-The "Artistic" center (music bands, theatre companies, ...).
Sweet UP!, to stay in harmony with nature (its environment), offers environmental and sustainable solutions in particular for the print.
Why « Sweet UP! » ?
Sweet UP! means “to sweeten” and that's good timing because we are just here for that ! Sweet UP! can either make adjustments with "corporate" requirements or offer a sweet fresh look in several fields.
Do not hesitate any more, contact us and you too, be "sweet"!
Courbevoie2008 - 2010•Group and internal financial reporting for two investment centers (revenue of €1.7 million)
•Harmonized companies’ records to match IFRS Standard(s) and passed the Annual Audit
•Created financial processes and tools (Excel) for Internal Control implementation
•Involved in international contract drafting and Joint Venture (JV) closing
•Internal audit of the purchasing process within the French entities of the Group
•Implemented a monthly report on the indirect costs with dashboard (Excel)
•Elaborated (Developed) the Questionnaire of Internal Control
•Implemented reporting processes and tools to insure internal control and reliability
Barclays Bank
- Fiancial Advisor (Private Banking)
Paris2006 - 2006•Advised clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies
•Assessed clients' assets and established custom investment strategies
SALK Institute
- Junior Financial Controller
2004 - 2005•Monitored the spending of grants through Excel financial projections
•Reported on budget overruns and proposed solutions for reallocation
•Financial controller for six faculty investigators representing $3 million
•Provided administrative and operational support for five accountants ($70 million)
•Post award administration of 600 active accounts allocated to 56 faculty investigators
•Worked closely with CPAs during financial audits
•Created financial reports, funding analysis and projections using Excel
Formations
Certified Management Accountant - CMA (Vancouver)
Vancouver2010 - maintenantCMA
Certified Management Accountants (CMA) are strategic financial management professionals with accounting skills and leadership competencies in international competitiveness, market development, human resources management, and information technologies.