Guillaume ECHALIER
Guillaume ECHALIER
PARIS
Entreprises
BNP Paribas Cardif Vita S.p.A.
- Responsable Gestion Actifs
2011 - maintenant
Reprise / Développement de la gestion d'actif des portefeuilles d'assurances de la compagnie, filiale italienne de BNPP Cardif
ODDO Asset Management
- Responsable Gestion Obligataire
Paris
2003 - 2009
BNP Paribas Asset Management
- Resp. Adjoint Gestion Obligataire Europe
Paris
2000 - 2003
Formations
ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)
Cergy Pontoise
1981 - 1984
Finance
