Guillaume ECHALIER

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas Cardif Vita S.p.A. - Responsable Gestion Actifs

    2011 - maintenant Reprise / Développement de la gestion d'actif des portefeuilles d'assurances de la compagnie, filiale italienne de BNPP Cardif

  • ODDO Asset Management - Responsable Gestion Obligataire

    Paris 2003 - 2009

  • BNP Paribas Asset Management - Resp. Adjoint Gestion Obligataire Europe

    Paris 2000 - 2003

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 1981 - 1984 Finance

