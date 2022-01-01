Retail
Guillaume ESNAULT
Guillaume ESNAULT
Nanterre
En résumé
Entreprises
Metro cash and carry
- Manager de rayon
Nanterre
2010 - maintenant
Gestion économique du rayon marée.
Application des normes ISO 22000.
Prospection clients.
Animation commerciale et salon évènementiel.
Metro Cash and Carry
- Assistant manager de rayon
Nanterre
2006 - 2010
Formations
Cci Yonne
Auxerre
2004 - 2006
B.T.S M.U.C
Préparation et obtention du B.T.S management des unités commerciale en alternance .C.C.I et Metro cash and carry.
Réseau
Pierre-Yves BLOT