Menu

Guillaume ESNAULT

Nanterre

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Auxerre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Metro cash and carry - Manager de rayon

    Nanterre 2010 - maintenant Gestion économique du rayon marée.
    Application des normes ISO 22000.
    Prospection clients.
    Animation commerciale et salon évènementiel.

  • Metro Cash and Carry - Assistant manager de rayon

    Nanterre 2006 - 2010

Formations

  • Cci Yonne

    Auxerre 2004 - 2006 B.T.S M.U.C

    Préparation et obtention du B.T.S management des unités commerciale en alternance .C.C.I et Metro cash and carry.

Réseau