Menu

Guillaume ETOURMY

MILANO

En résumé

Management Account
•Budget/Forecast issue on Cost centres,
•Timesheet management (GHRS Peoplesoft),
•IAS/IFRS, US GAAP, 262 Italian law
•Training/Support to Project managers & Project control.
•Transfer Pricing policy,

Project control
•Budget/Forecast issue on operative projects,
•Reporting/KPI’s,
•Cash-flow forecast, hedging of foreign currencies (IAS compliant),
•Consolidation

Asset Accounting
•Budget/Forecast issue on Investment activities & depreciation,
•Control of the Procurement process,
•Reporting/KPI’s to mother company,
•Assets management (Logistic/Accounting),
•SOX compliant

IT Skills
•Expert SAP_R3 (modules MM, SD, PS, FI, CO by profit centres/projects), GHRS Peoplesoft, Primavera
•Expert Office : Excel, MS Office

Management
•Management of a team of 8 people (multi cultural),
•Team building,
•Hiring of 2 new employees,
•Performance review

Communication
•Excellent capacity of communication & integration,
•Listening and problem resolving,
•Fluent English and Italian, intermediar level in German.

Mes compétences :
Commerciale
Contabilità
Controllo di gestione
Excel Macro
Finanza
Francese
Inglese
Italiano
Macro
Management
Real Estate
Retail
SAP
Sap R3
Vendita

Entreprises

  • MGP ASQUINI - Contrôleur de gestion industriel

    2018 - maintenant

  • Gi Group SpA - Senior controller

    2012 - 2018 Corporate Financial Controller based in Milan
    Area: UK, Germany, France, India, China, Hongkong.
    - gross margin/business analysis, monthly evolution, delta prev year/budget/forecast, analysis by client/external worker, kpi's,
    - monthly closing analysis (ebitda, net profit), according to control model & accounting principles of the group
    - balance sheet, cash flow analysis (intercompany matching, working capital analysis)
    - forecast activity on a monthly basis,
    - budget and 3years plan
    - financial control in case of cash request to the group,
    - Reporting figures in Business Review to the Top Management (CEO, CFO, Director International)

  • Saipem (Eni group) - COST CONTROLLER

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2003 - 2012 From Apr-2011 to Apr-2012 : Senior Controller (Saipem sa, France - Construction / Oil & Gas), consolidation of France, reporting to CFO France and mother company (Italy),
    From Nov-2008 to Mar-2011 : Asset & Intercompany Manager (Saipem Ltd, UK - Construction Offshore/Oil & Gas), program of construction of submarines (technical name ROV)
    From Oct-2006 to Oct-2008 : Capex Corporate Cost controller (Saipem SPA, Italy - Construction/Oil & Gas), budget/actual, cashflow forecast, 5 years strategic plan (vessels constructions projects)
    From Apr-2003 to Sep-2006 : Cost controller (Saipem SA, France -ex-Bouygues Offshore - Construction/Oli & Gas), Capex & Assets specialist.

  • ABN AMRO BANK N.V. - JUNIOR CONTROLLER

    2002 - 2003 Dutch bank, located in Paris.
    Control of IT ressources (opex & capex) for private banking activity.

  • ARES EXPLOITATION - BUSINESS REPRESENTATIVE

    1999 - 2001

Formations

Réseau