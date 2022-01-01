Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume EYSSERIC
Ajouter
Guillaume EYSSERIC
Montesson
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vinci Energies
Montesson
maintenant
AXIANS C&S Marseille
- Architecte Réseaux & Mobilité
2019 - maintenant
Cellule Études & Conseils
Axians
- Ingénieur Réseaux
Montesson
2010 - 2018
Cellule Réalisation
BE-IP
- Ingénieur Réseaux
2008 - 2010
Axians
- Ingénieur Réseaux
Montesson
2006 - 2008
Telindus-Arche
- Ingénieur Réalisation
2005 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Centrale D'Electronique ECE Majeure TR
Paris
2002 - 2005
Télécoms / Réseaux, International (3ème année au Canada)
Responsable du Ciné-club, Capitaine de l'AS-Badminton
Lycée Henri Brisson
Vierzon
2000 - 2002
PTSI / PSI
Réseau
Aurelien PAGES
Delphine FORTIER-MORAT
Florence BOUCHER
Guillaume TERTRE
Laurence LATANSKI
Marc VAREILLE
Michel PERAN
Nicolas BRIAND
Pascal HAUET
Pierre DHALLUIN