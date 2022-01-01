Menu

Guillaume FALCOZ-VIGNE

Entreprises

  • L'Atelier des Frères - Project manager

    Aime 2016 - 2016 Development of the marketing and the business management tool

    Project management and business organization:

    •Establishment of the business management software (configuration, templates, training, creation of a user guide for future employees)
    •Establishment of the CRM software (creation of the process used by the team, training, creation of a guide user for future employees)
    •Creation and animation of a "tissuthèque"(fabrics library)
    •Creation and organization of the company's sampling space

    Marketing and communication:

    •Creation of different visual supports (catalogs, posters, flyers, ...)
    •Management and creation of advertising visuals for the different Arpin’s shops
    •Creation of activity monitoring tables (reporting sales, orders, assets, delivery and commission calculation)
    •Help to define and develop the growth segments of the company with the president and the sales manager

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Bordeaux 2016 - maintenant Master's Degree

    Master's Degree, Luxury Brand Management, Jewelry and Cosmetics
    - High-end Watches Management
    - Brand Contents
    - Cosmetics and Perfume
    - Jewelry and Watches: an overview of trends and strategies of internationalization
    - Art & Collaborations
    - Visual Merchandising
    - History & Evolution of the Perfume Industry
    - Wholesale Management & Operations in Luxury
    - Luxury Retailing Strategies and Brand Ret

