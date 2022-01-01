Guillaume FALCOZ-VIGNE

L'Atelier des Frères
- Project manager
Aime
2016 - 2016
Development of the marketing and the business management tool
Project management and business organization:
•Establishment of the business management software (configuration, templates, training, creation of a user guide for future employees)
•Establishment of the CRM software (creation of the process used by the team, training, creation of a guide user for future employees)
•Creation and animation of a "tissuthèque"(fabrics library)
•Creation and organization of the company's sampling space
Marketing and communication:
•Creation of different visual supports (catalogs, posters, flyers, ...)
•Management and creation of advertising visuals for the different Arpin’s shops
•Creation of activity monitoring tables (reporting sales, orders, assets, delivery and commission calculation)
•Help to define and develop the growth segments of the company with the president and the sales manager