Guillaume FERNANDES OLIVEIRA

Puteaux

En résumé

Electronics and computing Engineer.

Mes compétences :
Java
C++
C

Entreprises

  • Sony - Product specialist South of Europe B2B solutions in Sony

    Puteaux 2014 - maintenant Engineer in B2B technical solutions for South of Europe (in charge of Portugal, Spain, Italy and France).

  • Sony - Apprentice Engineer in video security

    Puteaux 2011 - maintenant Apprentice Engineer in video security department. IT development, Project management and customer support in video security.

  • NextiraOne - Technical support in telecomunication

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2011 Apprentice in NextiraOne, technical support on Cisco and Alcatel VOIP and TOIP systems.
    Telemaintenance ,technical Customer support and training on VOIP and TOIP systems.
    I Worked and studied network systems like Microsoft, Genetec, Cisco and Alcatel.

Formations

  • Polytech' Paris - UPMC

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Engineer's degree, Computing and electronics

    President of AECU (Apprentice social committee) in 2012 - 2013

