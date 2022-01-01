Guillaume FERNEX

2010 - maintenant• Setting up and implementation for commodity the group purchasing strategy through the analysis of needs and expectations and the diagnosis of the supplier market and technologic trends.
• Responsible for the productivity (TCO), financial targets and the level of standardization.
• Management of key global suppliers: setting up and follow up (KPI) of a group contract and management of progress and communication plans.
Bobst SA
- Industrial Buyer
2007 - 2010• Management of purchasing portfolio: electrical parts – 18 MCHF : Sourcing, negotiation, request for quotation, reduction of supplier’s panel, standardization of parts…
• Following up of non quality cases and negotiation of compensations.
• Risk management for critical parts, management of obsolescences
Ludec
- Manager of Purchasing and Logistic department
2006 - 2007• Definition of the purchasing policy and management of purchasing portfolio: 9,5 M€.
• Management of stocks – value 2,2 M€.
• Organization de the department: Management of 2 collaborators.
• Participation in executive committee.
Socamel
- Industrial Buyer
2004 - 2005• Management of purchasing commodities – 200k€.
• Reduction of supplier’s panel, standardization of parts.
• Sourcing, negotiation, contracts writing.