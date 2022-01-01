Menu

Guillaume FERNEX

MIRIBEL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bobst SA - Commodity Lead buyer

    2010 - maintenant • Setting up and implementation for commodity the group purchasing strategy through the analysis of needs and expectations and the diagnosis of the supplier market and technologic trends.
    • Responsible for the productivity (TCO), financial targets and the level of standardization.
    • Management of key global suppliers: setting up and follow up (KPI) of a group contract and management of progress and communication plans.

  • Bobst SA - Industrial Buyer

    2007 - 2010 • Management of purchasing portfolio: electrical parts – 18 MCHF : Sourcing, negotiation, request for quotation, reduction of supplier’s panel, standardization of parts…
    • Following up of non quality cases and negotiation of compensations.
    • Risk management for critical parts, management of obsolescences

  • Ludec - Manager of Purchasing and Logistic department

    2006 - 2007 • Definition of the purchasing policy and management of purchasing portfolio: 9,5 M€.
    • Management of stocks – value 2,2 M€.
    • Organization de the department: Management of 2 collaborators.
    • Participation in executive committee.

  • Socamel - Industrial Buyer

    2004 - 2005 • Management of purchasing commodities – 200k€.
    • Reduction of supplier’s panel, standardization of parts.
    • Sourcing, negotiation, contracts writing.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau