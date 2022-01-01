Retail
Guillaume FOND
Ajouter
Guillaume FOND
Montpellier
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHRU montpellier
- Psychiatre
Montpellier
2012
GHU Mondor
- Médecin psychiatre
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Université Montpellier 1
Montpellier
2006 - 2010
psychiatrie
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Bron
2002 - 2003
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2001 - 2002
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard (Lyon)
Lyon
2000 - 2006
medecine
Lycée Du Parc
Lyon
1999 - 2000
bcpst
Réseau
Aurélie PEREIRA DE MOURA
Aurélien TURRET
Charlotte MAHDAVY
Cyril LOPEZ
Jean-Michel DOREY
Mireille MEYSSON
Pq And Me CONSULTING
Rémi FORMICA
Valérie COMPAN
Xavier MONTAGNIER