Guillaume FOUILLET
Guillaume FOUILLET
FERRAND
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
MFP Michelin
- Apprenti Technicien Bureau d'étude
FERRAND
2013 - maintenant
Amélioration continue des machines de finition du pneu
Formations
IUT De Nantes- Site De La Fleuriaye
Nantes
2013 - 2014
Licence
IUT De Nantes- Site De La Fleuriaye DUT GMP
Nantes
2011 - 2013
DUT GMP
Lycée Blaise Pascal (Segre)
Segre
2008 - 2011
Bac scientifique option science de l'ingénieur
Réseau
Brice THETIOT
Clément HUBERT
Estelle GERARD
Kévin BUTON
Kévin LECOMTE
Maxime COQUERIE
Pierre CARIOU
Rémi REBIÈRE
Roman PANTALEON
Valentin MOUSSET