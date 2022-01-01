Guillaume FOURNIER

-
HP Enterprise Services
- Client Sales Executive
Courtaboeuf
2010 - maintenant
Develop HP outsourcing revenue for the whole ES portfolio (ITO, Apps) on the CM&E industry in France
o Client: Bouygues Telecom, France Telecom, SFR, Technicolor, Namco Bandai
o Portfolio: Infrastructure management, Cloud Managed Services, Application Management & Development, Application Testing Services.
Excellence Award at SDP 2010 (HP ES Sales Development Program)
Selected for HP SALES WINNER CONFERENCE 2012
-
HP Enterprise Services
- Business Development Manager
Courtaboeuf
2009 - 2010
Develop the revenue for testing services in France through direct approach to selected key accounts
Provide guidance/support to the HP sales force and Account Executives.
Develop and initiate marketing initiatives with WW HP Marketing (webinar, workshops, white papers).
Contribute to the creation of new service offering (SAP Testing As A Service …)
-
Enterprise Data Services (EDS)
- Business Development Executive
2007 - 2009
Since July 07, I am part of the EDS Global Testing Practice business development team. In August 2008, HP merged with EDS - The HP SQA (Quality Assurance) activities are now combined with the EDS testing practice.
Business development worldwide for the offering « Entertainment software QA » which is now integrated as part of the HP/EDS CM&E portfolio ;
Responsible for business development of 3 major industries in the US (Communication, Media & Entertainment – Healthcare - Energy)
Won several outsourcing contracts in testing (> 2M$) within the last 12 months.
Involved in the sales effort and Solutioning approach for large application “Mega deals” (> 30M$ TCV)
-
RelQ Software Quality
- Business Unit Director
2006 - 2007
I moved to the US to grow the RelQ testing business within the Media & Entertainment industry as a follow up to the success I had in France when opening Infogrames as a new account for RelQ.
Creation and growth of the BU « Entertainment Software Testing»
Business development toward large accounts of the Entertainment software industry (Sony, Electronic Arts, Vivendi, …). Typical audience is: QA Director, VP Production, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Associate and Executive Producers.
Management and coordination of US projects on an on-site / off-shore delivery model.
Responsible of the P&L for the Business Unit « Entertainment Software Testing » ;
Management of a sales rep in EMEA.
Management (doted line) of the production team based in Bangalore (India) – 4 Supervisors, 12 Project Lead and 100/200 Test Engineers (fluctuating).
New account opened in the US : THQ, Disney, and other smaller ones.
-
RelQ Software Quality - France
- General Manager
2001 - 2006
RelQ software (India) is a leading specialized independent software testing company (End to End testing, Automation testing, Performance testing …). The business model is based on a software testing factory based in Bangalore (India) from where are delivered testing services on a managed service model. RelQ is an approved partner for Compuware, Mercury Interactive, IBM-Rational, Quotium …
Business development (existing and new business) toward French large accounts and software vendors (Vivendi, Crédit Agricole, Infogrames, ADP-GSI, Reuters software, Bureau Véritas, France Telecom, 4D …). The audience is: Development Directors, Quality Director, DG.
Management and coordination of projects realized in France and/or off-shore (creation of SLAs, definition of the testing strategies, account management …)
Responsible of the P&L for the RelQ France Business Unit ;
Management of the French office team, 10 people (1 Sales rep, 1 Office admin. 1 Delivery manager and a team of Test Engineers and contractors) ;
Growth from 0,6M Euros to 3M Euros in 3 years
The operation where showing a loss when I joined , I turned it into healthy profit in 18 months.
Won the first off-shore QA outsourcing contract in the video game industry (quality assurance) with Infogrames, video game publisher
-
Time System
- General Manager
1995 - 2000
Time System is a Danish software vendor, specialized in project management and time management software. Time System was notorious in the 80s for its paper based organizers.
Drive sales and business development for the corporate sales activities of the Time System software portfolio with a team of 4 consultants targeting large accounts (LVMH, EDF, Giat Industrie, Total, …). Audience is: CIO, Responsables réseaux, Responsables de service opérationnel, DRH, Responsables formation, DG de PME.
Definition and implementation of the marketing direct (catalog, budget, P&L analysis …)
Management of a team of 10 people (4 sales consultants , 1 marketing direct lead, 1 office assistant, 1 customer service director, 3 customer service employees + a pool of free-lancers)
Responsible of the P&L for France
Launch of the Time System software in France (TaskTimer) in 1995 ;
Launch of a new BtoB sales approach with a team of sales consultant (concept of software + training);
Setup of a sales force automation tools (prospect database, sales pipe-line …)
Training of the sales consultant team with Mercury International
-
Toshiba
- Ingénieur Commercial Grands Comptes
Puteaux
1991 - 1995
Toshiba is the worldwide leader of the PC laptop market. I was part of the DGC (Direction Grands Comptes) in charge of sales to large accounts.
Indirect sales toward a target of large accounts in the Energy industry (Total, Sanofi, L’Oreal, Baxter, Pfizer, Rhône Poulenc Rorer …).
Animation of a network of retailers (incentive, promotion …)
Large number of « wins » in selling solutions to automate sales force activity in the life science industry (from 50 to 200 laptops) in a very competitive market (IBM, Compaq, Dell …)
-
Siemens
- Ingénieur Commercial
Saint-Denis
1989 - 1991
The IT division of Siemens for which I worked was positioned in the mid range hardware market (IBM AS400, RISC6000 type of hardware).
Direct Sales toward a target of medium size companies in France as part of the Siemens – Paris sales office. The audience is CxO.
Numerous success in selling mid-range systems for accountancy, fulfillment, CRM (UNIX, contracts of 150K Euros) for large automotive dealers (competitive market, tough type of negotiation).