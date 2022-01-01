Menu

Guillaume FUCHS

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ministère de l'Intérieur - Responsable fonctions support

    Paris 2009 - maintenant

  • Ministère de l'Intérieur - Chef de projet SI

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • Logica Financial Services - Responsable J2EE

    2007 - 2008 Responsable J2EE (sur projet de portage d’applications)
    - Support et encadrement des développeurs
    - Création de spécifications, fiches de procédure et testing
    - Analyse J2EE

  • Logica Centre de Service de Gironde - Chargé de projet J2EE

    2005 - 2007 Chargé de projet sur TMA :
    - Reporting
    - Back-up Chef de projet
    - Conduite de comité opérationnel
    - Analyse J2EE

    Développeur puis analyste J2EE

Formations

Réseau