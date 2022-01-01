Menu

Guillaume GARBAN

LEVALLOIS PERRET

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
International
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Purchasing

Entreprises

  • Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior - Advanced Program Manager

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2015 - maintenant • In charge of strategic quotations for Renault-Nissan & Jaguar Land Rover.
    • Perimeter : Bumpers, Spoilers, Sill-Molding - Western Europe
    • Management of a 4 people team

  • Plastic Omnium - Supply Project Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2015 Project Buyer for Plastic Omnium
    • Peugeot 308 project (France) ~ 60M€
    • PSA Berlingo/Partner project (Spain) ~ 110M€

    • Negociation - Sourcing - Strategy - Audit - Suppliers performance management

  • Capgemini Consulting - Consultant

    Paris 2011 - 2012 • Mission in the pharmaceutical Industry :
    Cost reduction on Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (- 71M€ out of 650 M€)

    • Mission in food-processing Industry :
    Strategic analysis of the dairy industry in the world (way of production, main players, world flows) to find new business outside western Europe.

  • Airbus Group - Project Manager assistant

    Blagnac 2009 - 2010 • In charge of developing new crack detection sensors for Aircrafts.
    Test of the technology on a full scale A380.

    • Collaborator on the project “Bonded Repair for Aircraft” for the A350.
    Design of a bonded repair monitoring with wireless sensors detecting flaws propagation

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2010 - 2011 Specialized Master - Project Management - • Project management
    • Purchasing
    • Marketing
    • Finance
    • Investment choices

    http://www.hec.fr/Masteres-Specialises/Programmes/Management-de-Grands-Projets

  • Polytechnic University Of Catalonia (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2009 - 2009 • University exchange.
    • Major: metal alloys and polymers.

  • EEIGM - European Engineering School For Materials Science

    Nancy 2007 - 2010 • Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering-Material & Processes.
    • Master Thesis: “Development of wireless sensors for monitoring of aircraft structures”, in collaboration with AIRBUS.

