Guillaume GAUSSURON

- In 2004, I obtain my Master's degree in animation and 3D at LISAA (Higher Institute of Decorative arts). I meet the director Stephane Giraudet who suggests me working at Eskwad as storyboarder. I participate in calls for tender and advertising with the director Enda McCallion.

I worked then for various companies such as Happy ending, DDB or Publicis Group, as storyboarder.

- In 2005, a friend asked me to join his company, MP prod.
We realized 3D projects in automobile domain, for Renault, Ford, Citroën, Mercedes, BMW but also in the special event management, with Auditoire.

I specialized myself in modeling, rendering and compositing and I join Def2shoot as composer and renderman on the series "The Great BG". I worked then during one year within the section advertising. I participated in particular in the project "La Môme" by Olivier Dahan, rotoscoping.

I realized then some projects in architecture with the studio Aoki.

- In 2009, I rose with Umaru Embalo and Romain Politi, the free lancers collective of graphic designers Knightworks. We worked together for diverse post-production agencies, such as Partizan where we suggest me collaborating with the Gondry brothers.
Several brands came to see us live. The collective grews up and Mathieu Sauer and Cyril Lepesant joined us.

- At the end of 2009, we created with two other entities, Melba production and Zurich29, the Blackfish EIG. We worked in particular on the project HEC with the agency Ogilvy. Knightworks was then transformed into LLC where I became a shareholder and post-production director. Brands such as Haier, Citroën or Boucheron entrusted us several of their projects.

At the beginning of 2012, I left Knightworks to become again free lance and bring to a successful conclusion my own projects of realization.

Mes compétences :
3DS MAX
MAYA
FINAL RENDER
PFTRACK
AFTER FX
XSI
NUKE
VRAY
DIGITAL FUSION
MENTAL RAY
ZBRUSH

Entreprises

  • Gaussuron guillaume - DIR FX,DA, CG ARTIST

    maintenant

  • pixomondo - CG Artist Senior

    2015 - 2015

  • KNIGHTWORKS - VFX SENIOR

    Paris 2012 - 2013 VFX SENIOR. "LA DANZA DE LA REALIDAD

    DIRECTOR: ALEXANDRO JODOROSWKY

  • Machine Molle - Compositing 3d et conception graphique

    2012 - 2012 ATLANTIS AZEALIA BANKS realisation FAFI

  • DIGITAL CHALET - RENDERING

    2012 - 2012 Rendering ,One Million teaser

  • BACKUP POST PROD - DA, CG ARTIST

    2012 - 2012 Make DA, 3d modeling, animation, rendering, compositing, customer management, for german advertising

    THERAMED ADVENT, ACCOR ADVENT

  • MUNDOCOM - MODELING, ANIMATION, RENDERING, COMPOSITING

    Saint Denis 2012 - 2012 OLD EL PASSO, SPRITE ,DIADERMINE advertising

  • DIGITAL CHALET - 3d Rendering on dior advertising

    2012 - 2012 dior advertising

  • PREMIERE HEURE - Modeling, rototracking,matte painting, rendering and first compositing

    2011 - 2011 COMMERCIAL ADERTISING Therry Mugler ANGEL

  • KNIGHTWORKS - Modeling, lead rendering, lead compositing, advertising HEC

    Paris 2010 - 2010 CREATION, PRODUCTION HEC AD
    AGENCY: OGILVY

  • CAPTURE THE FLAG - FX 3d, compositing, color grading

    2010 - 2010 FX 3d, compositing, color grading, LONG MOVIE "LA HORDE"

  • FIRM POST PROD - CG ARTIST

    2010 - 2010 COMPOSITING, 3D TRACKING ROTOSCOPING

    AFRICAN MILLION ADVERTISING

  • DIGITAL DISTRICT - Rendering compositing

    2010 - 2011 rendering on mercedes,nike,volvic water
    advertising

  • PARTIZAN - FX consulting, layout, assistant FX sur la pub grande punto

    2009 - 2009 Find solutions with 3d, stop motion and live action teams .
    Present the issues to director Olivier Gondry, find the best solutions to achieve advertising

  • SPACEPATROL - Rendering, compositing, modeling

    2009 - 2009 worked on" Bnp paris bas fête son cinéma",
    nissan advertising

  • KNIGHTWORKS - Dir FX et associé

    Paris 2009 - 2011 creation of the knightworks company
    Member creator and shareholder

    WORKS:

    HAVAS
    OGILVY: HEC,BORN HIV FREE
    ELEGANGZ
    CHANEL
    CITROEN
    BOUCHERON
    HENNESSY
    L'OREAL
    HAIER
    REGULAR PROD
    AIRNESS
    TUDOR
    AMUNDI
    ALDEBARAN ROBOTIC
    LUXEMBOURG FINANCIAL FORUM

  • DIGITALINE - Graphist motion designer, 3d render, compositing

    2008 - 2009 SFR advertising, CITROEN advertising, PLAYSTATION advertising

  • AOKI - RENDERING, COMPOSITING

    2007 - 2007 modeling, rendering, compositing sur des films de promotions architecturales

  • DEF2SHOOT - Compositing, rendering

    2005 - 2007 Rendering et Compositing sur la serie great BG
    rotoscoping sur le film la môme de Olivier Dahan

  • ESKWAD - STORY BOARDER

    2005 - 2005

  • MP PROD - RENDERING MODELING

    2004 - 2005 CAR MODELING FOR BMW,FORD, LANCIA,OPEL
    MODELING, LIGHTING,COMPOSITING FOR ARCHITECTURAL MOVIES

    MODELING COMPOSITING ROFF DAVERTISING

  • HAPPY HEAD - COMPOSITING AFTER FX

    2004 - 2004 DVD MENU FOR AB PRODUCTION

