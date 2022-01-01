Guillaume GAUSSURON

- In 2004, I obtain my Master's degree in animation and 3D at LISAA (Higher Institute of Decorative arts). I meet the director Stephane Giraudet who suggests me working at Eskwad as storyboarder. I participate in calls for tender and advertising with the director Enda McCallion.



I worked then for various companies such as Happy ending, DDB or Publicis Group, as storyboarder.



- In 2005, a friend asked me to join his company, MP prod.

We realized 3D projects in automobile domain, for Renault, Ford, Citroën, Mercedes, BMW but also in the special event management, with Auditoire.



I specialized myself in modeling, rendering and compositing and I join Def2shoot as composer and renderman on the series "The Great BG". I worked then during one year within the section advertising. I participated in particular in the project "La Môme" by Olivier Dahan, rotoscoping.



I realized then some projects in architecture with the studio Aoki.



- In 2009, I rose with Umaru Embalo and Romain Politi, the free lancers collective of graphic designers Knightworks. We worked together for diverse post-production agencies, such as Partizan where we suggest me collaborating with the Gondry brothers.

Several brands came to see us live. The collective grews up and Mathieu Sauer and Cyril Lepesant joined us.



- At the end of 2009, we created with two other entities, Melba production and Zurich29, the Blackfish EIG. We worked in particular on the project HEC with the agency Ogilvy. Knightworks was then transformed into LLC where I became a shareholder and post-production director. Brands such as Haier, Citroën or Boucheron entrusted us several of their projects.



At the beginning of 2012, I left Knightworks to become again free lance and bring to a successful conclusion my own projects of realization.



Mes compétences :

3DS MAX

MAYA

FINAL RENDER

PFTRACK

AFTER FX

XSI

NUKE

VRAY

DIGITAL FUSION

MENTAL RAY

ZBRUSH