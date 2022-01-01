Guillaume GBAZARE

SPARKWEST STEEL INDUSTRIES
- COUNTRY MANAGER CÔTE D'IVOIRE
2015 - maintenantCOUNTRY MANAGER CÔTE D'IVOIRE
Country Manager Cote d'Ivoire at Sparkwest Steel Industries Limited
Also, I manage Countries Operations [ Opcos ] of Ghana , Burkina Faso , Guinea , Benin , Togo , Mali , Niger & Senegal .
TOTAL STAFF = More Than 300 Employees ( Factory + Head Office + Opcos )
DUTIES :
SALES , BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT , LOGISTICS , MARKETING , CUSTOMER CARE , OPERATIONS
-Manufacturer of Telecoms Towers and accessories
-Manufacturer of Power Towers and accessories
-Manufacturer of Steel Structures (Factory and Warehouse) Rooftop
-Manufacturer of Metallic installations of Oil, Gas and Mining Platforms
-Oil , Gas and Mining Platforms AUDITS
-BTS Sites Audits : Tower Audit + Power Audit + Equipment already installed impact audit
Sparkwest Steel Industries Limited is a world class producer of fabricated and galvanized steel structures with international reputation of over 20 years in the industry.