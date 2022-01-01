Menu

Guillaume GBAZARE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SPARKWEST STEEL INDUSTRIES - COUNTRY MANAGER CÔTE D'IVOIRE

    2015 - maintenant COUNTRY MANAGER CÔTE D'IVOIRE

    Country Manager Cote d'Ivoire at Sparkwest Steel Industries Limited
    Also, I manage Countries Operations [ Opcos ] of Ghana , Burkina Faso , Guinea , Benin , Togo , Mali , Niger & Senegal .

    TOTAL STAFF = More Than 300 Employees ( Factory + Head Office + Opcos )

    DUTIES :
    SALES , BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT , LOGISTICS , MARKETING , CUSTOMER CARE , OPERATIONS


    -Manufacturer of Telecoms Towers and accessories
    -Manufacturer of Power Towers and accessories
    -Manufacturer of Steel Structures (Factory and Warehouse) Rooftop
    -Manufacturer of Metallic installations of Oil, Gas and Mining Platforms
    -Oil , Gas and Mining Platforms AUDITS
    -BTS Sites Audits : Tower Audit + Power Audit + Equipment already installed impact audit


    Sparkwest Steel Industries Limited is a world class producer of fabricated and galvanized steel structures with international reputation of over 20 years in the industry.

  • TELINNO CONSULTING Limited - MARKETING & SALES MANAGER

  • SWAP Technologies & Telecomms - COUNTRY MARKETING & SALES MANAGER

    2013 - 2014

  • THE CENTURY GROUP CORPORATION ( Food FMCG ) - Acting Chief Commercial Officer ( Marketing & Sales)

    2012 - 2013

  • THE CENTURY GROUP CORPORATION ( Food FMCG ) - HEAD, MARKETING & SALES

    2011 - 2013

  • INOVA -- CHAKA CARD SYSTEMS --- STOIC COMPANY Ltd - Business Rep. ( Sales)

    2009 - 2011

  • EMERGYS CONSULTING ( IT : Software, Trainings, Hardware ) - Sales Manager

    2009 - 2009

  • I I P S ---- UHCI ( Health Insurance ) - Sales Manager

    2004 - 2009

  • BUSINESS SCHOOLS - ABIDJAN - Teacher Trainer (Free Lance): Economics, Sales Force Mgmt, Competition Analysis, Corporation Mgmt

    2002 - 2008

  • Fonds de Réserve Privée ( ( Real Estate & Capitalization ) - Sales Manager ( Trainee / Intern)

    2001 - 2002

  • ALCATEL-LUCENT - Warehouse Manager

    Paris 1998 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau