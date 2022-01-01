Menu

Guillaume GERFAULT

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Générale d'Oenologie - Directeur, oenologue conseil

    2009 - maintenant

  • A&A conseil, Générale d'Oenologie - Conseil, formation, évènementiel

    2006 - 2009

  • Val oeno - Oenologue conseil

    1999 - 2006

Formations

Réseau