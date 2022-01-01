Retail
Guillaume GERFAULT
Guillaume GERFAULT
NANTES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Générale d'Oenologie
- Directeur, oenologue conseil
2009 - maintenant
A&A conseil, Générale d'Oenologie
- Conseil, formation, évènementiel
2006 - 2009
Val oeno
- Oenologue conseil
1999 - 2006
Formations
Université Victor Segalen Bordeaux 2 (Oenologie)
Talence
1997 - 1999
Diplome National d'Oenologue
IUP Chimie-Biologie (Nantes)
Nantes
1992 - 1996
ingénieur maitre
Alain LEFEBVRE MILON
Evariste TOURANCHET
Jacques PRUVOST STEFFEN
Johann CHASLES
Maïna TOURANCHET
Patricia LEFEBVRE MILON
Philippe BARDIN