Guillaume GOURDIN

Mes compétences :
Bash
Compilation
GUI
Image processing
MFC
Perl
Processing
Python
Software Engineer
TCP IP
WxWidgets
Entreprises
DxO Labs
- Senior Software Engineer
Boulogne2014 - maintenant
Visuamobile
- Technical product manager
Paris2010 - 2014
Zoran (formerly Let It Wave)
- Senior Software Engineer
2005 - 2010* In-house software tools developer.
* C/C++ expert.
* Cross-compilation (Visual Express under Windows, GNU/Eclipse under Linux).
* Third party libraries (FFMpeg, wxWidgets, etc.).
* SVN.
* Internal intranet development (PHP/mySQL).
* PERL, Python, BASH.
* TCP/IP.
4X Technologies
- R&D Internship
2000 - 2000Implemented and validated mathematical algorithms in a real time 3D collisions engine.
Quantic Dream
- Ingénieur Logiciel
Paris2000 - 2005* Developper on the in-house multimedia software tool in a collaborative environment (CVS).
* C/C++, either low level (conception/design pattern/STL/multi-threading/debugging) or high level (Visual Studio, MFC, etc.).
* Implementation of mathematical algorithms.