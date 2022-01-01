Menu

Guillaume GOUT

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Besançon

En résumé

Guillaume love challenges which allows to create more value for people and for the company.
Flexible and dynamic, Guillaume has proven his multitask ability by growing several businesses in parrarell.

Creative thinking, team working and focusing on value creating are the keys for success.

The experience gained by working for multiple countries with a wide diversity of partners have allowed the capitalize on Guillaume interpersonal relationship skills.


-------------

Business Development, the bridge between Opportunities and Successes


-------------
Also on LinkedIn.... where I'm more active ;)

Mes compétences :
International Sales & Marketing
International Business Development
Negociation
EMV
Parking
Unattended Selling Solution

Entreprises

  • PARKEON - Marketing Manager for Indirect Sales

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Manage and Coordinate the Marketing activites for the 50 countries were Parkeon is active thru Partners.

  • PARKEON - New Business Development

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Openning a new Business Segment for Parkeon with Unattended Solution for LPG distribution.

    In partnership with Totalgaz, design and launch of a solution to distribute LPG 24/7.

    In more than 100 sites today, it is now possible to buy a gas bottle 24/7... no more troubles for the last minute bbq with your friends.

    By 2014, about 250 location will be available in France.

  • PARKEON - International Business Development Manager : ANZ

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Business Development for Australia & New Zealand :

    100% growth in less than 3 years....

  • Parkeon - Marketing : Strategy, Products & Services

    Paris 2005 - 2011

  • INGENICO - Global Demand Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2005

  • INGENICO - Business Analyst

    Paris 2000 - 2002

  • CHAMATEX - Consultant

    1999 - 1999

  • NEARQUEST - Responsable Marketing Stratégique

    1999 - 2000

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce EM Lyon

    Ecully 1999 - 2000 Management de la Technologie et de l'Innovation

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 1994 - 1999 Genie Physique et Matériaux - Options Environement | Dispositifs SemiConducteurs

Réseau