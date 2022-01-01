Guillaume GOUT

Guillaume love challenges which allows to create more value for people and for the company.

Flexible and dynamic, Guillaume has proven his multitask ability by growing several businesses in parrarell.



Creative thinking, team working and focusing on value creating are the keys for success.



The experience gained by working for multiple countries with a wide diversity of partners have allowed the capitalize on Guillaume interpersonal relationship skills.





-------------



Business Development, the bridge between Opportunities and Successes





-------------

Also on LinkedIn.... where I'm more active ;)



Mes compétences :

International Sales & Marketing

International Business Development

Negociation

EMV

Parking

Unattended Selling Solution