Guillaume GUYOMAR

Longueuil2013 - maintenantCustomer service management: Pay per Hour department, ESP program service and cost analysis
Based on the analysis of technical and financial information from the engine maintenance program ESP, provide commercial and technical recommendations. Support the PPH team to identify, implement and track cost reduction initiatives that will promote increased profitability for the company.
Methodology: Review and analyse historical data, identify cost savings opportunities. For each cost saving opportunity, determine possible corrective actions and projects (technical or administrative). Support implementation of cost saving opportunities. Work on turbofan engines; establish statistical failure analysis and schedule maintenance (Hot section inspection and Overhaul). Support the ESP team of Pratt & Whitney West Virginia for PW306 and PW308 engines.
Deliverables: Project time-line, project description, tracking tools, visibility analysis, business cases for each initiative and corrective solutions.
CAMAQ
- Intern Camaq Project 2012-2013
2012 - maintenantManagement of 18 students and engineers in a project supervised by engineers from participating companies: Bombardier Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Bell Helicopter Textron and Mecachrome.
Design of a pylon for the CRJ-700 regional jet from Bombardier Aerospatiale with a PW305A engine from Pratt Whitney. Team divided in five departments (Structures, System, Certification, Testing and Manufacturing) with an integrated product structure. Product development using “Design for Certification” and “Design for Manufacturing” methods, submits for certification. http://www.camaq.org/virtuel/projet.htm
Tasks: Daily management of the teams and budget through the IPD (Integrated Product Development) structure. Conduct meetings, track of tasks, problems and conflicts solving within the team, decision-making and participation to the design conception.
Deliverables responsibility: Risks Analysis, FHA and Safety assessment, weight and cost of the pylon, financial analysis, Gantt chart tracking, project roadmap, project budget, manufacturing process and MBOM.
Submission of the work for each gate with customers and industrials partners: Requirements Review, Advanced Concept Review, Preliminary Design Review, Critical Design Review and Production Readiness Review.
Supervisors from Bombardier Aerospace: Normand Bonhomme, Andre Montpetit, Olivier de Melo Roy and Alexandre St-Jean.