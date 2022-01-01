Menu

Guillaume HALLÉ

SURESNES

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Construction
Construction navale
DTU
Offshore
Voile

Entreprises

  • Subsea7 - Ship Operations Manager

    SURESNES 2012 - maintenant

  • Subsea7 - Hook-Up Lead

    SURESNES 2008 - 2012 Since June 10: Hook up Lead

    Offshore campaigns (Hercules Blue Shark & Hercules Creole Fish – Nigeria)
    Revamping and retrofit of existing offshore facilities: modifications of structure, installation of deck extensions & piping, hook-up of risers, electrical and instrumentation works, painting. Preparation and realization of shut down operations. Pre-Commissioning & commissioning.

    - Subsea 7 representative onboard hook-up vessels (management of 40 people)
    - Supervision of work, progress and planning - Coordination of sub-contractors
    - Responsible of mob/demob plan for personnel and equipments
    - Ensure HSE compliance on site regarding Subsea 7 HSE procedures

    Onshore preparation (Lagos – Nigeria & Suresnes – France)

    - Review of job cards and preparation of procedures, planning, equipments & resources.
    - In charge of mobilization of 3rd party vessel (Hercules Lift Boats)

    Oct. 08 to May 10: Hook up Engineer

    Offshore campaigns (Acergy Orion – Nigeria & Jascon 8 – Angola)
    Revamping and retrofit brownfield of existing offshore facilities: modifications of structure, installation of deck extensions (120t) & piping, electrical and instrumentation works, painting.

    - Follow up of works progress and planning on site - Preparation of Daily Progress Reports
    - Preparation of job cards for extra works (due to engineering issues, bad prefabrications)
    - Request of materials in accordance with the planning - Supervision of the material tracker

    Onshore preparation (SONAMET yard – Lobito – Angola)
    Prefabrication of 165 tons of carbon steel piping, structures and supports (80 000 mhrs)

    - Project fabrication engineer: organization and supervision of piping & structure production
    - Logistic and material coordination: in charge of preparation and planning of shipments

  • Marine Nationale - Volontaire Officier Aspirant

    Paris 2007 - 2008 # Officer of the Watch and second navigation officer aboard frigate Vendémiaire (New Caledonia)

    o Maritime surveillance patrol in Vanuatu
    o International maritime exercice “Croix du Sud 2008”
    o Maritime surveillance patrol in Matthew-Hunter (FR) and New-Zealand
    o 3 months mission in South East Asia and West Pacifique Ocean

    - Responsible for the frigate navigation during own watches
    - Supervision of operational activities during own watches
    - Navigations preparation.
    - Bridge personnel managment

  • SAIPEM S.A. - ENSTA internship

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2007 - 2007 - Stinger for both Castoro II and S355 design project coordination and stability study.
    - Field engineer aboard Castoro II during its refit drydocking in Dakar (Senegal).

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Techniques Avancées (Paris)

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Mastère Spécialisé Architecture Navale et Offshore

  • Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (Kgs. Lyngby)

    Kgs. Lyngby 2005 - 2005 Ship Design

    Department of Mechanical Engineering

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers

    Lille 2003 - 2005

  • Lycée Raspail (Paris)

    Paris 2001 - 2003 PTSI & PT*

  • Lycée La Rochefoucauld

    Paris 1994 - 2001 Collège & Lycée

