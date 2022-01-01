Guillaume HALLÉ

Mes compétences :
Construction
Construction navale
DTU
Offshore
Voile
Entreprises
Subsea7
- Ship Operations Manager
SURESNES2012 - maintenant
Subsea7
- Hook-Up Lead
SURESNES2008 - 2012Since June 10: Hook up Lead
Offshore campaigns (Hercules Blue Shark & Hercules Creole Fish – Nigeria)
Revamping and retrofit of existing offshore facilities: modifications of structure, installation of deck extensions & piping, hook-up of risers, electrical and instrumentation works, painting. Preparation and realization of shut down operations. Pre-Commissioning & commissioning.
- Subsea 7 representative onboard hook-up vessels (management of 40 people)
- Supervision of work, progress and planning - Coordination of sub-contractors
- Responsible of mob/demob plan for personnel and equipments
- Ensure HSE compliance on site regarding Subsea 7 HSE procedures
- Review of job cards and preparation of procedures, planning, equipments & resources.
- In charge of mobilization of 3rd party vessel (Hercules Lift Boats)
Oct. 08 to May 10: Hook up Engineer
Offshore campaigns (Acergy Orion – Nigeria & Jascon 8 – Angola)
Revamping and retrofit brownfield of existing offshore facilities: modifications of structure, installation of deck extensions (120t) & piping, electrical and instrumentation works, painting.
- Follow up of works progress and planning on site - Preparation of Daily Progress Reports
- Preparation of job cards for extra works (due to engineering issues, bad prefabrications)
- Request of materials in accordance with the planning - Supervision of the material tracker
Onshore preparation (SONAMET yard – Lobito – Angola)
Prefabrication of 165 tons of carbon steel piping, structures and supports (80 000 mhrs)
- Project fabrication engineer: organization and supervision of piping & structure production
- Logistic and material coordination: in charge of preparation and planning of shipments
Marine Nationale
- Volontaire Officier Aspirant
Paris2007 - 2008# Officer of the Watch and second navigation officer aboard frigate Vendémiaire (New Caledonia)
o Maritime surveillance patrol in Vanuatu
o International maritime exercice “Croix du Sud 2008”
o Maritime surveillance patrol in Matthew-Hunter (FR) and New-Zealand
o 3 months mission in South East Asia and West Pacifique Ocean
- Responsible for the frigate navigation during own watches
- Supervision of operational activities during own watches
- Navigations preparation.
- Bridge personnel managment
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2007 - 2007- Stinger for both Castoro II and S355 design project coordination and stability study.
- Field engineer aboard Castoro II during its refit drydocking in Dakar (Senegal).
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Techniques Avancées (Paris)
Paris2006 - 2007Mastère Spécialisé Architecture Navale et Offshore
Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (Kgs. Lyngby)
Kgs. Lyngby2005 - 2005Ship Design
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)