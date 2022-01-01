Guillaume HANOUZET

Mes compétences :
Motivation
Continuous Improvement
Strategic marketing
Project
Fast learner
Team work
Management
Marketing communications
Entreprises
Grand Hotel Les Flamant Roses
- Waiter
2013 - 2013Client relationship
I also work on the post: head waiter, barman, wine waiter, and assistant manager in seminar during one month
Participated to open a new service with my manager, a exterior bar near of the swimming pool,
Changed with my manager and wine waiter the design of the menu and the wine menu,
Participated to the events (the conference groups meeting).
Grand hotel de Bordeaux
- Concierge
2012 - 2012Tried to inform the client in maximum about the news in different countries and local, do some reservation for the client such as the Opera, cinema, train ticket.
Participated to the check-in and check-out with the car-man, help the customers to take car the luggage.
Respect the leading procedures.
Yummi Sushi
- Cook
2012 - 2012Prepared the Japanese food (sushi, maquis…) in front of the client
Louis 10
- Cook
2012 - 2012Prepared and responsible of starter and desert, "mise en bouche",
Banquet service and room service.
Académie de Créteil
- Waiter
CRETEIL2011 - 2013Participation of divers extras such as cheese degustation with fruit and wine, Demonstration of edible flower, Buffet service, and finally participated to the festival event about the gastronomy.
Grignotiere
- Waiter
2010 - 2010Restaurant service, first experience in Hospitality Industries.
Formations
Sheffield Hallam University (Sheffield)
Sheffield2015 - 2016International Hotel Mangement Second Class Honours (1st Division) 2:1
I become more confidents about the language, I also become more autonomous.
My class and me created some project and presented in front of professional in hospitality industry. We also participated to Dragons Den in Sheffield Hallam University to present a new product.