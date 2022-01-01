Menu

Guillaume HANOUZET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Motivation
Continuous Improvement
Strategic marketing
Project
Fast learner
Team work
Management
Marketing communications

Entreprises

  • Grand Hotel Les Flamant Roses - Waiter

    2013 - 2013 Client relationship
    I also work on the post: head waiter, barman, wine waiter, and assistant manager in seminar during one month
    Participated to open a new service with my manager, a exterior bar near of the swimming pool,
    Changed with my manager and wine waiter the design of the menu and the wine menu,
    Participated to the events (the conference groups meeting).

  • Grand hotel de Bordeaux - Concierge

    2012 - 2012 Tried to inform the client in maximum about the news in different countries and local, do some reservation for the client such as the Opera, cinema, train ticket.
    Participated to the check-in and check-out with the car-man, help the customers to take car the luggage.
    Respect the leading procedures.

  • Yummi Sushi - Cook

    2012 - 2012 Prepared the Japanese food (sushi, maquis…) in front of the client

  • Louis 10 - Cook

    2012 - 2012 Prepared and responsible of starter and desert, "mise en bouche",
    Banquet service and room service.

  • Académie de Créteil - Waiter

    CRETEIL 2011 - 2013 Participation of divers extras such as cheese degustation with fruit and wine, Demonstration of edible flower, Buffet service, and finally participated to the festival event about the gastronomy.

  • Grignotiere - Waiter

    2010 - 2010 Restaurant service, first experience in Hospitality Industries.

Formations

  • Sheffield Hallam University (Sheffield)

    Sheffield 2015 - 2016 International Hotel Mangement Second Class Honours (1st Division) 2:1

    I become more confidents about the language, I also become more autonomous.
    My class and me created some project and presented in front of professional in hospitality industry. We also participated to Dragons Den in Sheffield Hallam University to present a new product.

  • Lycée Hôtelier Du Gué A Tresmes

    Congis Sur Therouanne 2013 - 2015 obtained

  • Lycée Hôtelier Du Gué A Tresmes

    Congis Sur Therouanne 2010 - 2013 mention

    We builder a project with the class, a new hotel. We created the model online with a specific software and also the advertisement and communication marketing strategy, etc.

