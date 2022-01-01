Menu

Guillaume HANOUZET

POITIERS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Poitiers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Geismar - International project engineer

    2013 - maintenant Gestion CQD de projets internationaux
    Project manager for offshore production of railway vehicle

  • ADC FAYAT - Apprentie Ingénieur

    Parthenay 2009 - 2012

  • ADC FAYAT - Dessinateur Projeteur

    Parthenay 2008 - 2009

  • ID CONCEPT - Dessinateur machine spécifique

    2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau