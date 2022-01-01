Retail
Guillaume HANOUZET
Guillaume HANOUZET
POITIERS
Entreprises
Geismar
- International project engineer
2013 - maintenant
Gestion CQD de projets internationaux
Project manager for offshore production of railway vehicle
ADC FAYAT
- Apprentie Ingénieur
Parthenay
2009 - 2012
ADC FAYAT
- Dessinateur Projeteur
Parthenay
2008 - 2009
ID CONCEPT
- Dessinateur machine spécifique
2008 - 2008
Formations
Cesi EIA
La Couronne
2009 - 2012
BTS Mécanique Et Automatisme Indus
Poitiers
2006 - 2007
BTS
Réseau
Alexandre COLL
Anita MATHURIN
Aurélien CREDOZ
Benoit CHICARD
Elodie MEYNARD
Leslie HUORT
Marie LARONDE
Marine ENGUEHARD (JEULIN)