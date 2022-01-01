Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume HEINY
Ajouter
Guillaume HEINY
HERBLAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Génie Civil
Autocad
Ingéniérie
Entreprises
TZ Ingénierie
- Chargé d'Affaire Structure
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
1996 - 1999
Génie Civil et Dynamique des Structures
Réseau
Audrey HENROTTE
Cyril VILLE
Frederick THUGNIOT
Henry DE MASSIA
Imad BENWAGRAM
Julien COUALAN
Maher KAMOUN
Pierre DUBOIS
Quintin BENOIT
Stéphane GASSER