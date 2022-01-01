Menu

Guillaume HELOIN

LE HAVRE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Havre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IUT Le Havre - Etudiant

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT Du Havre - Caucriauville (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 2012 - maintenant Licence Pro SII

  • IUT Du Havre - Caucriauville (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 2010 - 2012 DUT GEII

Réseau