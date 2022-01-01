Menu

Guillaume LETOURNEUX

RENNES

En résumé

I currently work as a radio engineer at SFR, the 2nd french mobile operator.

Besides I completed a Master's degree in Systems and Networks for Communications at the National Institute of Applied Sciences of Rennes (INSA)- France. I have numerous experiences in international environments :
- 2 months at THALES in UK
- 1 month at THALES in Germany
- 1 year at Hamburg University of Technology (TUHH) in Germany
- 6 months at the Universidad Politécnica de Valencia in Spain.

Entreprises

  • SFR - Radio Engineer - QoS Premium

    2013 - maintenant QoS Premium

  • Free Mobile - Radio engineer - Network Planning / Optimization

    Paris 2010 - 2012 3G Network Planning and Optimization.

  • SIRADEL - Radio engineer - Trainee - Enhancement of propagation models for new network topologies

    Saint-Grégoire 2010 - 2010 Training on deterministic propagation modelling (especially the modeling related to the indoor environment) and the simulation tools available in Siradel.

    Specification of propagation model evolutions, in charge of their implementation for adaptation to new network topologies (femtocells, mesh networks).

  • DGA - Engineer Trainee - Integration of a simulation tool for radio mobile networks

    2009 - 2009 Integration of a simulation tool for radio mobile networks (based on real mobility and flow scenarios):

    - Project management (4 trainees working on the project).

    - Development of a test tool for simulating and analyzing networks (from software IxChariot).

    - Development of a synchronization tool (between flows and attenuations).

    - C Programming language, XML.

  • Thales Land & Joint - Engineer Trainee - Hardware Department

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2008 2 month placement at Thales Land & Joint in Crawley (UK):

    - resolution of obsolete components (digital electronics)

    - testing a crystal filter used in Software Defined Radio

    - analysis of filter design components (HF power amplifier)

  • Ouest Insa - President

    2008 - 2009 November 2008 — Mai 2009

    Ouest Insa is a Junior Entreprise, a student run company offering consulting services to external companies in the fields of computer sciences, electronics, telecommunication...

    Strategy definition, team management and study execution.

  • Ouest Insa - Project manager

    2007 - 2008 November 2007 — October 2008 (1 year )

    Managed several projects in the field of computer technology having to bid, to manage the consultants and customer relationship

  • Thales Defense Deutschland - Engineer Trainee - Integration of Training Systems

    2006 - 2006 Placement in Thales Defense Deutschland at Coblence in Germany.

    Discovery of the simulation-based training, project management (relation with the customer, delay to respect).

    Integration of a simulator of tank Wiesel: Setting of calculators, setting of a workstation CBT (Computer Based Training), participation in the tests of the simulator.ateurs.

Formations

  • Universidad Politécnica De Valéncia ENSIA (Valence)

    Valence 2009 - 2010 Exchange programme - 6 months

    Escuéla Superior de Ingenieros de Telecomunicación

  • Technische Universität Hamburg-Harburg (Hambourg)

    Hambourg 2006 - 2007 Exchange programme - 1 year

    Elektrotechnik

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées INSA

    Rennes 2005 - 2010

