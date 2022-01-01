Guillaume LETOURNEUX

I currently work as a radio engineer at SFR, the 2nd french mobile operator.



Besides I completed a Master's degree in Systems and Networks for Communications at the National Institute of Applied Sciences of Rennes (INSA)- France. I have numerous experiences in international environments :

- 2 months at THALES in UK

- 1 month at THALES in Germany

- 1 year at Hamburg University of Technology (TUHH) in Germany

- 6 months at the Universidad Politécnica de Valencia in Spain.



Mes compétences :

Atoll

Engineering

Networks

Télécommunications

Wireless