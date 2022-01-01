Menu

Guillaume PEIGNON

PARIS

En résumé

Http://www.guillaumepeignon.com

http://paristenuprod.com

Mes compétences :

Avid

Premiere

FCPX

Da Vinci

Entreprises

  • Adamis productions - Chef monteur

    2017 - 2017 Les jumeaux.
    Montage d'un 90' pour la chaine Téva.

  • Kitchen factory - Chef Monteur

    2017 - 2017 Monteur sur l'émission "Les chefs contre attaquent" spécial cantines, diffusé sur M6.

  • Athem - Chef monteur

    2014 - 2017 Montage de captations et de teasers des vidéos mapping réalisés par la société Athem Skertzo.

  • Mc Cann France - Chef monteur

    Clichy 2012 - 2013 SFR, EDF

  • Havas - Chef monteur

    Suresnes 2012 - 2014 Havas production 2012 -2014 : Orange Hello show, Roche, Edf..

  • Mfp - Chef monteur

    2010 - 2010

  • Elephant et compagnie - Chef monteur

    2008 - 2010

  • TF1 - Chef Monteur

    BOULOGNE 2008 - 2015

  • Image et compagnie - Chef monteur

    2007 - 2007 L'art et la manière

  • Cybride production - Chef Monteur

    2005 - 2006 Ubik

  • CB TV - Chef Monteur

    2004 - 2007 Silence ça pousse

  • Sacha productions - Chef monteur

    2003 - 2008

  • Montparnasse Productions - Chef Monteur

    2001 - 2003 Yann Arthus Bertrand
    Etre photographe

  • Little box - Chef monteur

    2000 - 2001 Revolution Home Studio
    arte

    Vlam
    France 5

  • Elephant et compagnie - Chef Monteur

    1999 - 2000 Unisexe

  • LES STUDIOS DE SAINT OUEN - Chef monteur

    1997 - 2004 Dic production USA

    Le monde de TEX
    Archie
    Jason
    Sabrina
    Dessins animés

  • Lobster film - Chef monteur

    1996 - 2001 Cellulo

  • Movie Box - Assistant de post-production

    1993 - 1995 Montand Le Film

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau