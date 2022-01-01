Guillaume PEIGNON

Entreprises
Adamis productions
- Chef monteur
2017 - 2017
Les jumeaux.
Montage d'un 90' pour la chaine Téva.
Kitchen factory
- Chef Monteur
2017 - 2017
Monteur sur l'émission "Les chefs contre attaquent" spécial cantines, diffusé sur M6.
Athem
- Chef monteur
2014 - 2017
Montage de captations et de teasers des vidéos mapping réalisés par la société Athem Skertzo.
Mc Cann France
- Chef monteur
Clichy
2012 - 2013
SFR, EDF
Havas
- Chef monteur
Suresnes
2012 - 2014
Havas production 2012 -2014 : Orange Hello show, Roche, Edf..
Mfp
- Chef monteur
2010 - 2010
Elephant et compagnie
- Chef monteur
2008 - 2010
TF1
- Chef Monteur
BOULOGNE
2008 - 2015
Image et compagnie
- Chef monteur
2007 - 2007
L'art et la manière
Cybride production
- Chef Monteur
2005 - 2006
Ubik
CB TV
- Chef Monteur
2004 - 2007
Silence ça pousse
Sacha productions
- Chef monteur
2003 - 2008
Montparnasse Productions
- Chef Monteur
2001 - 2003
Yann Arthus Bertrand
Etre photographe
Little box
- Chef monteur
2000 - 2001
Revolution Home Studio
arte
Vlam
France 5
Elephant et compagnie
- Chef Monteur
1999 - 2000
Unisexe
LES STUDIOS DE SAINT OUEN
- Chef monteur
1997 - 2004
Dic production USA
Le monde de TEX
Archie
Jason
Sabrina
Dessins animés
Lobster film
- Chef monteur
1996 - 2001
Cellulo
Movie Box
- Assistant de post-production
1993 - 1995
Montand Le Film
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée