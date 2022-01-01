Retail
Guillaume PINEAU
Guillaume PINEAU
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Louis Dreyfus Commodities
- Contrôleur financier
2008 - maintenant
AON
- Contrôleur financier
Paris
2005 - 2008
CAIL
- Analyste Crédit
2004 - 2005
CCR Chevrillon Philippe
- Contrôleur Interne
PARIS
2004 - 2004
Formations
ESDES
Lyon
maintenant
Institut Catholique De Lyon
Lyon
1999 - 2004
Finance
Réseau
Anne VERSINI
Audrey FORTUNA
Eric UGAZIO
Fanny PETIN - PERIDON
Julien LEFEBVRE
Maud CLOUET
Pierre-Yves DESLANDES
Stéphanie PRYMKA
Thierry ANDRIEUX
