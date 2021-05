Guillaume THYEBAUT

With more than 10 years of experience in industrial procurement in automotive, energy and industry sectors, I am a skilled and performing Procurement manager, currently managing Procurement for an industrial branch (Aximum) of the Bouygues Group (4 companies, 100 M€ spent, 10 production sites).

My openness and my analysis and organizational skills allowed me to work within a broad variety of environments: startup, SMEs, multinational company, both in France and China.

I covered the whole range of procurement missions during successive professional experiences: projects and

commodity purchasing, direct and indirect procurement (including CAPEX and lump-sum projects), small and

large series production.

I speak 4 languages, including Chinese, and I am very comfortable in cross-cultural environments



Mes compétences :

Négociation

Industrie

Management

Gestion de projet

Chine

Sourcing

Photovoltaïque

Energie

Environnement

SAP

Gestion des achats

Procurement

Commodities

Capital Expenditures

International Procurement

Asia

Extrusion

Aluminium

Organizational skills

Data analysis

Team training

Sheet metal

Market analysis

Indirect Procurement

Continuous Improvement

Business Development

International Sourcing