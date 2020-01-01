Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gunter MEKA
Ajouter
Gunter MEKA
Yaoundé
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ingenieur des travaux de génie électrique
SSIAP 1
Entreprises
Camtel
- Chef de Section Infrastructures SUD
Yaoundé
maintenant
Formations
Huawei University, Shenzhen China. (Shenzhen)
Shenzhen
2015 - maintenant
Certificate
-Huawei Hybrid power solution
-traditional power hybrid products hardware system
-powerCube 1000 Operation, Maintenance& Toubleshooting
-NetEco Product Description
-NetEco Product Operation& Maintenance
Réseau
Anatole DJONG YANG
Colin LEKEATEU
Corneille KOUNGOU NDENGUE
Daval BERTRAND
Franck BAMA
Génie Claudette NGONGANG SALENG
Georges ONANA
Patrick HAPPY