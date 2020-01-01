Menu

Gunter MEKA

Yaoundé

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ingenieur des travaux de génie électrique
SSIAP 1

Entreprises

  • Camtel - Chef de Section Infrastructures SUD

    Yaoundé maintenant

Formations

  • Huawei University, Shenzhen China. (Shenzhen)

    Shenzhen 2015 - maintenant Certificate

    -Huawei Hybrid power solution
    -traditional power hybrid products hardware system
    -powerCube 1000 Operation, Maintenance& Toubleshooting
    -NetEco Product Description
    -NetEco Product Operation& Maintenance

Réseau