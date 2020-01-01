maintenantKey Account Manager:
Gestion commerciale des grands comptes pour l'ensemble des sociétés ICT du groupe: LANexpert, ITS, Pragmantic, Perhalion, Epyx.
Sales professional with strong experience in telecommunication.
Strong competency and successes in market segments Finance, Healthcare and Manufacturing mid-market and Large accounts.
Customer oriented, I enjoy to create a long and solid relationship with my customer. My approach is to build a trusting partnership with my customers through understanding their needs and add business value in thier projects.
CompétencesNetwork Infrastructure & Security
IP Telephony
Collaborative solutions
Business Intelligence
IBM Lotus Notes
Microsoft solutions
Mobility & Cloud solutions