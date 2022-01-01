Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guy LIGNERES
Ajouter
Guy LIGNERES
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Orange
- Ingénieur Avant vente
Paris
2002 - maintenant
Formations
IUT De Nantes
Nantes
1981 - 1983
DUT
Réseau
Yoann PAICHARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z