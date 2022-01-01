Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guy PICARD
Ajouter
Guy PICARD
AVIGNON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Philatélie Picard
- Entrepreneur indépendant
1982 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole De Chimie (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
1962 - 1965
Réseau
Aae ENSCCF
Alain GAY-BELLILE
Ayoub BARCHOUCHI
Clément DADONE
Florence DELOR-JESTIN
Philippe SCHAEFER
Roland CABAROC
Samy CHAFEI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z