Hajar OUCHCHAM

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Hajar university education began with the management of companies and has gained momentum in the marketing and commercial communication, it has chosen to deepen the acquired knowledge and integrating the ENCG, a master it obtained in 2014.

Through his experiences, Hajar begins to acquire a skilful profile. During its various courses, she could refine his knowledge and clear its skills at different levels diagonally.

Indeed, work experience and internships and extracurricular activities, participation in community life have all contributed to improving his communication, his organizational skills and leadership in promoting team spirit, acquisition an excellent knowledge of work and the achievement of its objectives.

Hajar wants to go further in his professional experience by providing experience and professionalism, and using his skills independently through the initiative. In parallel and to join the business with pleasure Hajar working on the psychological aspect, it follows an academic and professional education for human development, ambition is summed up in the inner satisfaction and the development of individuals.

Mes compétences :
Ecoute
Dessin
Marketing opérationnel
Management
Lecture rapide
Marketing stratégique
Marketing direct
Gestion de la relation client
Programmation neuro-linguistique
Sens de l'initiative
Rédaction
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Peinture
Négociation commerciale
Marketing relationnel
Trade marketing
Photographie
Communication
Sens du contact
Sphinx Software
SPSS
Data Mining
Agile

Entreprises

  • Umanis - Account Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2014 - maintenant • Management and develop the portfolio of clients and prospects.
    • Retaining new customers,
    • Trade negotiations,
    • Order tracking and closing the sale,
    • Management of internal communication,
    • Organization of sporting and cultural activities,
    • Management & Optimization of EXCEL Databases.

  • Nozidées - Business Advisor

    Casablanca 2014 - 2014 • Prospecting customers,
    • Market research,
    • The sale,
    • Technical coordination,
    • Sales Negotiation, Business Opportunities Development,
    • Implementing new attractive marketing strategy,
    • External administrative tasks

  • Intelcia - Customer Service Manager

    Casablanca 2013 - 2014 • Making appointments,
    • Collection of visual and audiovisual data from the French population, (Canal+, Médiamétrie)
    • Management & Optimization of EXCEL Databases.

  • Office Chérifien des Phosphates - Traineeship | Human Ressources & Social Service |

    Casablanca 2013 - 2013 • Establishment of qualitative studies of satisfaction,
    • Results processing (SPSS, Sphinx),
    • Proposal for new perspectives and management model,
    • Treatment and management of social demands,
    • Management & Optimization of EXCEL Databases,
    • Discovery & Analysis of the Company’s different activities,

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (El Jadida)

    El Jadida 2011 - 2013 Master’s Degree, Master in Marketing & commucation

    • Project Graduation: Social marketing a new HR vision (Cas OCP)
    Customer Segmentation, Etude de marché, Elaboration de plan marketing, PNL, contrôle de gestion, négociation commerciale, datamining, Sphinx et SPSS, Microsoft Office, GRC, audit marketing, marketing industriel, marketing international, marketing évenementiel.

  • Faculté Polydisciplinaire / Université D'Auvergne Clermont Ferrand (El Jadida)

    El Jadida 2008 - 2011 Management Engineering Degree, Business Manageme

    • Research Project: The child consumer is it an easy prey?

    Activités et associations :
    • Member of the supervisory office and the integration of new students.
    • Organization of events, conferences and shows.
    • Volunteer work: Organization and participation in various events

