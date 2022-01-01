Hajar OUCHCHAM

Hajar university education began with the management of companies and has gained momentum in the marketing and commercial communication, it has chosen to deepen the acquired knowledge and integrating the ENCG, a master it obtained in 2014.



Through his experiences, Hajar begins to acquire a skilful profile. During its various courses, she could refine his knowledge and clear its skills at different levels diagonally.



Indeed, work experience and internships and extracurricular activities, participation in community life have all contributed to improving his communication, his organizational skills and leadership in promoting team spirit, acquisition an excellent knowledge of work and the achievement of its objectives.



Hajar wants to go further in his professional experience by providing experience and professionalism, and using his skills independently through the initiative. In parallel and to join the business with pleasure Hajar working on the psychological aspect, it follows an academic and professional education for human development, ambition is summed up in the inner satisfaction and the development of individuals.



Mes compétences :

Ecoute

Dessin

Marketing opérationnel

Management

Lecture rapide

Marketing stratégique

Marketing direct

Gestion de la relation client

Programmation neuro-linguistique

Sens de l'initiative

Rédaction

Gestion de projet

Informatique

Peinture

Négociation commerciale

Marketing relationnel

Trade marketing

Photographie

Communication

Sens du contact

Sphinx Software

SPSS

Data Mining

Agile