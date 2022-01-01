Hajer BEN MARIEM

Being highly interested with Financial Markets , I have been enrolled in the International Program of Master of Science in FINANCIAL MARKETS AND INVESTMENTS at Skema Business School , in Skema's campuses in France and USA , having obtained a label of Excellence by being ranked as the 9th best Master in Finance by Financial Times .



My knowledge of four different languages (Arabic, French, English, and German) has opened horizons for me to expand worldwide , in USA , France , Germany and motivates me to work in an international environment , having the skills of team work and fast adaptation.



My different experiences strengthened my communication skills, patience, and ability to perform under pressure. I know the spirit of team and collaborative work and I have excellent organization



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

LANGUAGES SKILLS

Internet

Visual Basic for Applications

Microsoft Office

Corporate Finance

Capital markets

Investment banking

Derivatives