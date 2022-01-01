Menu

Hajer BEN MARIEM

Marne la Vallée

En résumé

Being highly interested with Financial Markets , I have been enrolled in the International Program of Master of Science in FINANCIAL MARKETS AND INVESTMENTS at Skema Business School , in Skema's campuses in France and USA , having obtained a label of Excellence by being ranked as the 9th best Master in Finance by Financial Times .

My knowledge of four different languages (Arabic, French, English, and German) has opened horizons for me to expand worldwide , in USA , France , Germany and motivates me to work in an international environment , having the skills of team work and fast adaptation.

My different experiences strengthened my communication skills, patience, and ability to perform under pressure. I know the spirit of team and collaborative work and I have excellent organization

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
LANGUAGES SKILLS
Internet
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Office
Corporate Finance
Capital markets
Investment banking
Derivatives

Entreprises

  • Honda - Financial Controller

    Marne la Vallée 2016 - maintenant

  • FBB group GmbH , Allemagne - Enseignante

    2015 - 2016 ACADOMIA / COMPLETUDE - COURS PARTICULIERS à domicile PARIS
  • BOURSE DES VALEURS MOBILIERES - TUNIS STOCK EXCHANGE - Assistant gestionnaire de portefeuille

    2013 - 2013 Participer à la collecte et à l'exécution d'ordres d'achat et de vente ;
    - Analyse financière et commerciale des sociétés cotées en bourse

  • Mae Assurances , Public Insurance Company - Customer advisor

    2012 - 2012 * prospecting new customers and new contracts ;
    * communicating the insurance's company products :
    auto , homes , manufacturers
    * registering warranty claims after sinister

  • Banque internationale arabe de Tunisie - Banquière en Front Office

    Tunis 2011 - 2011 - suivi des comptes des clients et répondre à leurs demandes régulières
    - exécution d’opérations bancaires courantes : dépôt , retrait , épargne
    - service de change de devises

  • TELEPERFORMANCE - Chargée de la clientèle

    Asnières sur Seine 2010 - 2010 (3 mois) TELEPERFORMANCE - société de services :Centre d'appel francophone
    Chargée de la clientèle ORANGE France
    -Conseillère au service technique et commercial
    -travail en équipe et respect des objectifs hebdomadaires

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Programme Grande Ecole specialte finance de marché

    2013/2014 :CAMPUS Paris la Defense et Raleigh USA Programme Grande Ecole
    Major :: FINANCIAL MARKETS AND INVESTMENTS
    Jan/June 2015 : ERASMUS ExchangeProgram : European Business School Oestrisch Winkel Frankfurt area Germany

  • Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales De Carthage (IHEC) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2013 Bachelor of Science in Management

    Accounting , Finance , Management

  • Lycée Pilote De Sousse (Sousse)

    Sousse 2009 - 2010 Scientific Baccalaureate

